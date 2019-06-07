Passenger activity at Hollywood Burbank Airport springs to life in April

Hollywood Burbank Airport reported a 10.6% increase in passenger numbers during April compared to the same month last year.
The airport had 486,027 passengers for the month, an improvement of 46,430 over April 2018, according to a report released to the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Monday.
Southwest Airlines, the largest air carrier operating at Hollywood Burbank, tallied 345,728 passengers, which was a jump of 25,223 compared to the same month the year before.
American Airlines saw its passenger traffic skyrocket in April, as 31,145 passengers traveled with the carrier, a jump of 18,067 passengers over last year.
JetBlue Airways also had a strong month, reporting 22,464 passengers, a boost of 14,297 over the same month last year.
Delta Airlines showed some growth, with 13,756 passengers, an increase of 3,325 compared to the year before.
Alaska Airlines has yet to see any gains this calendar year, reporting 48,190 passengers, down 7,433 from the same month last year.
United Airlines was also in the same situation, as it had 24,744 passengers in April. That was 7,049 fewer than in 2018.
Most nearby airports also had positive outings in April. Los Angeles International Airport reported 7,233,370 passengers for the month, which was an uptick of 73,002 compared to the year before.
Ontario International Airport had 444,948 passengers, a hike of 28,628 over last year.
John Wayne Airport reported 899,276 passengers for the month, which was 5,608 more than the year before.
Long Beach Airport struggled in April, with 296,941 passengers, which was 51,396 fewer than in 2018.
Despite passenger traffic increasing, Hollywood Burbank’s parking revenue continues to be flat.
The airport generated roughly $1.79 million in April, which was about $6,800 less than the year before.
Ride-sharing activity at Hollywood Burbank continues to climb. The airport received $310,971 from transportation-network companies for its month’s worth of drop-offs and pick-ups in April — an improvement of $74,820 over last year.