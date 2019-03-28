Burglary suspects arrested after reportedly hiding underneath home

Two alleged burglary suspects were arrested after being found hiding underneath a Burbank home on Wednesday, following an hours-long search.
Officers with the Burbank Police Department were called to the 1800 block of North Kenwood Street around 9:25 a.m. on a report that a residential burglary was in progress.
Authorities were able to stop the driver of a car believed to have been involved in the theft, while two other suspects were still at large.
Sgt. Derek Green, a police spokesman, said items related to the burglary were found in the vehicle and several more items connected with the incident were strewn throughout the surrounding neighborhood.
Green said it is possible the suspects tried to throw away the items.
A perimeter was set up, and search teams with K-9s from the Burbank, San Fernando and Glendale police departments were brought in to search for the pair.
They were eventually tracked down after four hours, found underneath a home in the 1900 block of North Maple Street.
The police activity resulted in students and faculty at nearby Luther Burbank Middle School and the Burbank Adult School being sequestered indoors until the search was over.
All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been identified as 22-year-old Katie Frank, 26-year-old Elias Valdez and 28-year-old Jesus Ruano.
All are from the Los Angeles area.