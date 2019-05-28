Burbank approves 2019-20 fiscal year budget, which is projected to be in the black

The Burbank City Council approved its 2019-20 budget last week, which, for the first time in several years, is projected to end with a surplus in the General Fund.
Council members approved the second reading of the budget, which city staff members have said is expected to end about $5.5 million in the black for the fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The additional money in the General Fund is significantly more than the roughly $185,000 deficit that was expected for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
It’s not just this coming fiscal year that has improved. City officials are projecting a surplus in the General Fund over the next four fiscal years.
Should Burbank’s finances continue to improve, the city could expect to see an additional roughly $3 million during the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The improvement in the city’s finances is due to several factors, including the passage of Measure T by Burbank voters, which allowed Burbank to continue transferring $12.5 million from Burbank Water and Power’s gross annual sales of electricity to the General Fund.
Additionally, the city implemented a variety of initiatives — having some city employees pay half of their pension costs, establishing market-rate compensation, implementing a fee schedule for city services and prepaying pension costs — which has saved Burbank about $9 million annually.
However, the most significant factor was the passage of Measure P, a three-quarter-cent sales tax that went into effect in April. It’s expected to generate about $20 million a year.
At least half of the revenue generated will help pay for overdue infrastructure maintenance and improvements, while the remainder will go toward pension costs.
The City Council also approved a few rate increases for the upcoming fiscal year. Water rates will increase by 4.9%, electric rates by 1% and sewer rates by 4%.
For the average consumer, that’s about a $3 increase in their monthly water bill, a 62-cent rise in their electric bill and a 99-cent hike in their sewer bill.