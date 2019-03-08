Providence Mothers’ Guild plans an updated bingo night loaded with prizes, laughs

Similar to America and apple pie, few things are as traditional to Catholic school fundraising as holding a bingo night.
Yet the affair, much like apple pie à la mode, can be quite vanilla.
Providence High School’s Mothers’ Guild, however, is trying to change that as the new group is hosting its inaugural event Saturday titled, “Not Your Grandmothers’ Bingo Night,” at the school, located at 511 S. Buena Vista St., from 5 to 8 p.m.
While bingo will certainly be played, there will also be appetizers, alcoholic beverages, a comedian, plenty of prizes and a bit of a sophisticated vibe, all at a cost of $30 per ticket.
Pam Loftus, one of the guild’s founding mothers, said some inspiration behind the idea came from well-known bingo fundraisers held by the restaurant chain Hamburger Mary’s, which benefit a variety of organizations and causes.
“Our event isn’t going to be the traditional bingo but a little more adult and a little more fun,” Loftus said. “It’s going to be a little more laid back and will serve our community.”
Loftus added, “We’re just trying to put a different spin on it. Make it very inviting, and we want everybody to come out for a laugh and a drink and win some fabulous prizes.”
Loftus’ husband, Michael, a producer, comedy performer and writer, will be master of ceremonies and will be assisted by actress, former dancer and guild mother Janet Fontaine.
“It’s going to be like a Pat Sajak-Vanna White sort of thing,” Pam Loftus said. “It should be a lot of fun.”
In all, 10 games of bingo will be played and raffles for gift baskets, wine and other prizes will be held in between the action. A 50-50 raffle is also planned.
Proceeds raised from the event on Saturday will help cover tuition costs for Providence High students who have a parent who has passed away during their time at the school.
“It’s a wonderful and needed cause,” said Mimi Greenfield, a guild founding mother. “We’re hoping to raise quite a bit of money.”
Tickets can be purchased at providencehigh.org.
“When you have a death in the family, a loss of a head of household, we want to be able to help these students,” Pam Loftus said. “People don’t think it happens, but it happens more often than you think, and we want to make sure these affected students can still attend school.”
Joe Sciuto, Providence’s head of school, said he is just as excited about Saturday’s event as he is about the formation of the school’s mother’s guild.
“At many Catholic schools, Loyola and St. Francis to name a few, they have these mothers’ guilds, and it’s just not something that has happened at Providence,” Sciuto said. “Mimi Greenfield just came forward, and she was nervous, but proposed something and I said ‘yes, yes, please.’”
Sciuto added, “Anytime we can get our parents more engaged, I’m all for it.”