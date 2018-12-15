Hospital seeks public’s help to identify patient

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who was found in Burbank and has been hospitalized since Dec. 9, according to hospital officials.
She was brought to the medical center from an apartment complex at 713 S. Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank, where she was found knocking on residents’ doors, hospital officials said, adding that none of the residents recognized her.
She has dark hair and dark complexion, and possibly is Latina or Filipina. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 154 pounds and is believed to be in her 50s.
She appeared well groomed and fed, and is believed to have been cared for in a home or facility in the area, according to hospital officials.
One of her socks has the name “Brazie” written on it, and she seems to respond to the name, officials added.
She is alert and responsive, but communicates (speaks, writes and signs) unintelligibly and cannot provide any information about herself, hospital officials said.
Privacy laws limit information the hospital can provide about the patient, including her condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Providence Saint Joseph at (818) 843-5111 and ask for the nurse supervisors’ office.