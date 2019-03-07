Mailbag: ‘Heartless’ City Council and teens clueless to history draw letters this week

While I was in Berlin recently I visited the Holocaust Museum near the iconic Brandenburg Gate, which is a darkly lit below-ground building with exhibits of large photos behind glass showing the history of the murder of six million Jews. As I entered the building I saw a group of German high school students exiting who were in tears and sobbing at what they had just seen there. I spoke to the curator of the museum about these young Germans, and she explained to me that they daily bring groups of students there from all over Germany to educate them about their terrible history and that the emotional reaction I witnessed is typical of all of them who visit the facility.