Girls’ Volleyball Preview: Three area teams all have high expectations for season

The Burroughs High girls’ volleyball team captured a share of the Pacific League championship last season.

The Indians advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division II playoffs, losing to Village Christian, which went on to win Southern Section and state titles.

Following realignment in May, the Indians now reside in combined Division I/II, along with some of the top teams in the Southern Section.

Burbank will return a key group this season from a 2018 squad that also qualified for the playoffs.

A year ago, Providence’s first season in the new Prep League provided its share of bumps in the road for the Pioneers, who did not qualify for the postseason.

Here is a closer look at the teams:

BURROUGHS

The Indians (27-8) lost to Arcadia early in the season a year ago, but bounced back to defeat the Apaches in the rematch to capture a split of the league title. The Indians and Apaches ended with 13-1 records.

It was Burroughs’ second straight league championship and third in four seasons.

In the playoffs, the Indians earned wins against Irvine University and Notre Dame Academy to advance to the quarterfinals. In the quarters, Burroughs lost a close contest to Village Christian, 25-17, 21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 15-11.

Burroughs did lose an impact player to graduation in All-CIF Southern Section senior outside hitter Juliana Van Loo, who finished with 142 kills to go along with 43 digs and 12 blocks.

“We did lose about half of our kids from last season, and there were some important players among that,” Burroughs coach Edwin Real said. “But when you lose a half like that, you always have the other half. We don’t have a big team this year in terms for numbers, but we do have some good players back.

“They have been working hard and we expect good thing from them this season.”

A key returner this season for the Indians is all-league senior outside hitter Lydia Grote, who has made a verbal commitment to the University of California. Unfortunately, Grote is currently injured and Real said he doesn’t expect her back for a few more weeks.

“We have been playing well without Lydia, so I hope we can continue that until she comes back,” Real said. “She turned her ankle and she’s in a boot right now. But the awesome thing is that since she’s been out everyone has stepped it up.”

Also returning is junior outside Katie Virtue, sophomore Meghan Lynch, sophomore libero Charlotte Hobson and senior middle blocker Camila Canchez-Tellez.

Real said he expects tough competition in the Pacific League.

“I haven’t seen Arcadia and I heard that they have a new coach,” Real said. “But I expect that they will be up there again in league this year. ...They always have the talent. And [Crescenta Valley] and Burbank should be good at well.

“But I would definitely put us up there among the two two or three.”

BURBANK

The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they went 14-16, 9-5 in the Pacific League to finish in fourth place. In the Division IV wild-card round of the playoffs, Burbank fell to Calabasas in three games.

“We lost a handful from last season, but we do have a handful back who do have some experience,” Burbank coach Karl Rojo said. “It’s just a matter of getting those players gelled with the new group that has come in.

“I’m just hoping that we keep working hard, keep improving as a team and maintain a positive energy. We want to try and get better every day. I’m pretty satisfied with the effort they’re putting in, but we can always get better.”

Key players who should step up for the Bulldogs include senior setter Ashley Eskander, senior outside hitter Katie Treadway, senior libero/defensive specialist Morgan Bolger, junior middle blocker Bianca Hudson, junior libero/defensive specialist Makayla Kim and sophomore opposite Gabriella Damroze.

“In league, I’m hoping that we’re going to be on top,” Rojo said. “You always have to strive for that goal.

“But it’s always tough to say. But I’m thinking the usual suspects you’ve seen in league the last four years.”

PROVIDENCE

The Pioneers are looking to rebound after finishing 18-12 and 3-9 for sixth place in their inaugural season in the Prep League.

“We lost two to graduation, so that’s pretty good,” Providence coach James Jimenez said. “Virtually our entire lineup from last season is pretty much back, which is great for us. Included in that are our four top hitters from last year.

“A lot of our players play club and they do have playing experience. We are in a good stride right now and I hope we can maintain that.”

Bolstering the lineup should be senior outside hitter Ashley Davis, senior outside hitter Liana Artunian, junior outside hitter/middle Maddie Morris and sophomore outside hitter Dolce Prieto.

“Those four will be our main offensive weapons,” Jimenez said. “We are hoping to have at least two of those four in the front row together.”

In his team’s quest to fight its way back to the playoffs, Jimenez said he expects the Pioneers to show improvement from last season’s league showing.

“I think [Pasadena] Poly is going to be really good and they should be above the rest of the teams,” Jimenez said. “I think it is going to be a scramble for those other three spots.

“We have definitely leveled up our nonleague schedule to we will be ready for our league.”