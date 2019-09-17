Weekly Football Previews: Burroughs vs. Glendale; Burbank vs. Arcadia

BURBANK VS ARCADIA

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday

•WHERE: Arcadia High

•RECORDS: The Bulldogs are 1-3; the Apaches are 1-2

•LAST WEEK: Burbank lost to Hart, 31-13; Arcadia defeated Whittier, 35-28

•OUTLOOK: After going against some tough competition in nonleague play, the Bulldogs open the Pacific League against the defending Pacific League champion. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Thursday because of a problem securing officials for Friday’s contest. With losses against Moorpark, Golden Valley and Hart, Burbank’s lone win of the season came against Orange View. Last week, Burbank junior quarterback Aram Araradian finished 14 of 28 passing for 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Senior receiver Ben Burnham led all receivers with five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Their win last week was the first of the season for the Apaches, who also suffered nonleague losses to Valencia Valencia and La Serna. Arcadia lost a few players from it’s championship team from a year ago. One of the biggest losses was quarterback Dylan Guerra, who transferred to Warren after throwing for 3,091 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2018.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burbank finished second in the Pacific League in 2018, with its only league loss coming against the Apaches, 45-28.

BURROUGHS VS. GLENDALE

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Moyse Field (Glendale High)

•RECORDS: The Indians are 4-0; the Nitros are 1-3

•LAST WEEK: Burroughs defeated Harvard-Westlake, 38-21; Glendale lost to Capistrano Valley Christian, 36-7

•OUTLOOK: A remarkable start of the season continues for the Indians, as they surge into their Pacific League opener against the host Nitros. The Indians are ranked in CIF Southern Section Division XI, entering the poll this week in the No. 9 spot. Under second-year coach Rand Holdren, Burroughs has rolled to nonleague wins against Hueneme, Victor Valley, La Pamla Kennedy and the Wolverines last week. Against Harvard-Westlake, Burroughs received another stellar effort from the quarterback-receiving duo of seniors Nick Garcia and Carson Cardenaz. Garcia completed 22 of 33 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, while rushing nine times for 105 yards and another score. Garcia has thrown for 16 touchdowns. Cardenaz, who returned to football this season after concentrating on basketball in 2018, caught 13 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns, while the outside linebacker added one interception and two batted balls. Glendale has had no success against Burroughs since the Indians joined the Pacific League in 2006, as the Nitros have dropped all 13 meetings. The Nitros have been suffering from injuries, which has included junior quarterback Juan Estrada. Glendale has lost three straight games since beginning the season with a win against Mendez.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: While the Indians rank first along league teams in points scored this season with 184, the Nitros are last with just 27.

