Burroughs girls’ volleyball sweeps Arcadia, moves into first place alone

No matter the circumstance, the Burroughs High girls’ volleyball team seems to have an answer.

Whether it’s overcoming a large deficit or needing a key point to close out a victory, the experienced Indians seem to be in position to clear any hurdle in their path.

That proved to be the case on Thursday for Burroughs, which received 16 kills from Lydia Grote to post a key 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 Pacific League victory against host Arcadia to move into sole possession of first place.

Burroughs' Lily Rogers digs an Arcadia serve into play in a Pacific League girls' volleyball match at Arcadia High School on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Tim Berger / Staff Photographer) (Burbank Leader)

It was a battle of last season’s co-league championships, as the Indians and Apaches shared the title in 2018 after splitting a pair of matches.

Burroughs (11-4, 6-0 in league) rallied from a huge first-set deficit to seize momentum from the Apaches (0-5, 5-1). The Indians, who have won three of the past four league titles, also registered the final two points of the third set to complete the sweep.

“We have a good amount of experience and we feel confident in being able to handle a lot of situations, said the University of California-bound Grote, a senior outside hitter. “We know how to stay level-headed and it meant a lot to come back and win the first set.

Burroughs' Catie Virtue hits the ball past Arcadia's Ashley Marron in a Pacific League girls' volleyball match at Arcadia High School on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Tim Berger / Staff Photographer) (Burbank Leader)

“It’s the next step in trying to win league and we had to beat a very good Arcadia team.”

Arcadia held a 21-15 lead in the first set before Burroughs went on a 10-2 surge to complete the comeback bid.

Grote had three kills in that stretch.

“I think it was a huge turning point in coming back to get the first set,” said Burroughs coach Edwin Real, whose team captured the Ayala Tournament championship on Saturday by beating Chino Hills. “It wasn’t exactly the best place to be in being down like that, but we found a way and it took a lot of hard work to make the comeback.”

The Burroughs team celebrates a point won against Arcadia in a Pacific League girls' volleyball match at Arcadia High School on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Tim Berger / Staff Photographer) (Burbank Leader)

Burroughs, which holds a one-match lead over Arcadia and Crescenta Valley, remained in control in the second set. The Indians led most of the way in the second, getting eight kills from Grote and five from senior middle blocker Camila Sanchez-Tellez (11 kills) to take a 2-0 lead in sets.

A kill by Sanchez-Tellez gave the Indians a 9-6 advantage. A kill later in the set by Grote made it 20-12 before a kill from senior opposite hitter Joelle Burras wrapped up the set.

The third set went back and forth throughout, as Arcadia took a 16-12 lead on a kill by Monet Latunda

Burroughs' head coach Edwin Real watches his team climb out of a deficit to take over game one to win it against Arcadia in a Pacific League girls' volleyball match at Arcadia High School on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Tim Berger / Staff Photographer) (Burbank Leader)

However, Burroughs bounced back by going on an 11-3 run to take a 23-20 advantage. Arcadia then tied it at 23, but a serving error by the Apaches gave the Indians a 24-23 lead. A hitting miscue by Arcadia was the last point Burroughs needed to secure the win.

“I think we play our best when we are under pressure,” Sanchez-Tellez said. “You get that motivation and we found a way to get those last couple of points.

Burroughs' Camila Sanchez-Tellez reaches for the block against Arcadia's Monet Latundi in a Pacific League girls' volleyball match at Arcadia High School on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Tim Berger / Staff Photographer) (Burbank Leader)

“It’s a very big win for us. We found a way to get it done.”

The Apaches and Indians will meet again on Oct. 15 at Burroughs.

