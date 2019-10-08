Leader Sports Roundup: Burbank girls’ tennis dispatches Pasadena

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Burbank 17, Pasadena 1: Burbank (4-4 in league) stormed to a Pacific League victory Tuesday at home.

Crescenta Valley 15, Burroughs 3: The Indians (2-6 in league) dropped the Pacific League match on the road Tuesday.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Burbank d. Pasadena, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17: Burbank earned the Pacific League sweep Tuesday on the road.

Katie Treadway had eight kills and five digs, Brandice Hibbard had seven kills and five digs, Bianca Hudson had seven blocks, Leah Tawil had eight kills and Ashley Eskander had 23 assists and nine digs for Burbank (12-16, 7-4 in league).

Providence d. Mayfield, 27-25, 25-21, 25-22: The Pioneers improved to 17-11, 4-6 with the Prep League victory Tuesday against the visiting Cubs.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Crescenta Valley 10, Burbank 8: The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-2 in league) had a strong effort in the Pacific League match Tuesday on the road.