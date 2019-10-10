Leader Sports Roundup: Burroughs girls’ volleyball earns share of league title

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Burroughs d. Muir, 25-5, 25-9, 25-6: The win at home Thursday gave the Indians a share of their second straight Pacific League championship.

With two matches remaining in the regular season, Burroughs is 15-4, 12-0 in league. The Indians can finish with a perfect league record with wins against host Arcadia on Tuesday and against host Burbank on Thursday.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Pacific League individual finals: Burbank High’s Lisette Orellana shot a three-over-par 75 to finish second in Pacific League individual finals at Griffith Park’s Wilson Golf Course on Thursday.

Orellana is lone area player to advance to CIF Tournament, which will be held Oct. 28 at Soule Golf Course in Ojai.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Burroughs 12, Arcadia 11 (overtime): The Indians was able to pull out the win Thursday in a Pacific League match on the road.

Burroughs improved to 9-5, 2-1 in league.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Crescenta Valley 12, Burbank 6: The Bulldogs (4-5 in league) fell Thursday in a Pacific League match against the host Falcons.