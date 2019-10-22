Leader Sports Roundup: Burbank girls’ volleyball wins wild-card playoff match in five

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Burbank d. Garden Grove Pacifica Christian, 23-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 15-10: The Bulldogs went on the road Tuesday and came away with a CIF Southern Section Division IV wild-card victory.

Pacifica Christian (17-11) was the third-place team from the Empire League.

Burbank (14-17), which finished fourth in the Pacific League, will hit the road once again for a first-round contest Thursday at 6 p.m. against No. 1 Norco (18-1). Norco is the Big VIII League champion.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Hoover 10, Burroughs 8: The Indians dropped the Pacific League match Tuesday on the road.

Burroughs (2-9 overall in league) received two wins in singles from Lauren Pieri, 6-2, 6-2, and two in doubles from the duos of Keili Brahms and Vanessa Muga, 6-2, 6-3, and Suzy Kim and Alice Weber, 6-1, 6-0.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Providence in Dos Pueblos Invitational: Aidan Urbina won the freshman boys’ race with a time of 17 minutes, 07 seconds and Xander Penaflor finished second in the boys’ sophomore race in 16:19 at the event Saturday at Chase Park.

Connor Flynn was 25th in the boys’ sophomore race in 17:52.

On the girls side, Emily Avila was 25th in the freshman race in 17:52 and Sandra Vargas 22nd in the junior race in 23:56.