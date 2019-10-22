Weekly Football Preview: Burroughs vs. Arcadia; Burbank on bye week

BURROUGHS VS. ARCADIA

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Arcadia High

•RECORDS: The Indians are 5-3, 1-3 in the Pacific League; the Apaches are 3-5, 1-3 in the Pacific League

Advertisement

•LAST WEEK: Burroughs lost to Pasadena, 41-24; Arcadia lost to Muir, 40-14

•OUTLOOK: With two games remaining in the regular season, Burroughs currently sits in a tie for fifth place in the seven-team league. With only the top three teams from the Pacific League securing automatic CIF Southern Section playoff spots, it appears unlikely the Indians will garner one of those spots. Burroughs can only hope to finish strong and see if it can earn an at-large berth into the playoffs. Burroughs has suffered three straight league losses after starting the season 5-0, including a league win against Glendale. Last week against visiting Pasadena, the Indians fell behind early and couldn’t fight their way back, trailing, 27-14, at the half. Senior quarterback Nick Garcia finished 18 of 35 passing for 217 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. Unfortunately, Garcia was hit hard in the game and stayed down before getting up and not returning. After the game, Garcia had his right arm in a sling. It’s been a tough season for Arcadia, which captured the league championship in 2018. With some of their players transferring, the Apaches will likely not earn an automatic spot in the playoffs. Arcadia is tied with Burroughs for fifth place.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burroughs hasn’t defeated Arcadia in league since 2015, when the Indians recorded a 39-34 win before going on to win the league championship.

BURBANK ON BYE WEEK

Advertisement

The Bulldogs will get some much needed rest after playing two league games in five days last week. Burbank (4-5, 3-2 in the Pacific League) lost to Muir, 25-15, on Oct. 14 and defeated Glendale, 28-0, on Friday. The Bulldogs currently sit in third place in the Pacific League behind first-place Crescenta Valley and Muir, which are both 4-0 and play one another Friday. Only the top three teams from the league earn automatic berths for the playoffs. Burbank will next take the field Nov. 1, when it will go up against Burroughs in the annual “Big Game” cross-town rivalry contest at Memorial Field.