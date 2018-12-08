Burroughs boys' soccer blanks Glendale for league victory

GLENDALE — Esteban Alcantar saw an open space before hitting the target.
It’s the type of situation that the Burroughs High boys’ soccer player has practiced for a number of years.
Alcantar enjoyed a superb performance, as he scored two second-half goals to propel visiting Burroughs to a 3-0 Pacific League win against Glendale on Friday at Moyse Field.
Alcantar got things started for Burroughs (4-2, 2-0 in league) by lining a 27-yard direct kick past Glendale goalkeeper Hrak Tahmasian in the 48th minute.
“It’s something I’ve been working on since the eighth grade,” said Alcantar, a senior. “There was a spot to shoot.
“I think we came out more organized and we were trying to regroup a little more in the second half. The first five games in league will be key.”
The Indians didn’t give the Nitros (3-2-1, 1-1) many scoring chances in the second half and had five defenders deployed to eliminate any comeback bid. The Indians have yet to allow a goal in league.
“We have so many guys returning and they know what to do,” Burroughs coach Mike Kodama said. “We played well in the second half and every game in our league is big because you never know what’s going to happen.
“Esteban made a great shot and our second goal of the game was beautiful.”
Burroughs extended the lead to 2-0 on a goal by Manny Gonzalez off a nifty pass from Juan Carlos Rosales in the 69th minute.
Burroughs, which finished second in league behind Crescenta Valley last season, closed out the scoring in the 73rd minute on a goal by Alcantar off an assist from Gonzalez.
Glendale’s best scoring opportunity came in the 59th minute, when a shot by Anri Sahakyan was stopped by Burroughs goalkeeper Alfredo Tejeda. Tejeda finished with four saves, including three in the second half.
Midway through the first half, Sahakyan lined a shot from about 20 yards that just went wide of the right post.
“It was two even teams playing out there,” said Glendale first-year coach Brandon Weisman, whose team will compete in a nonleague road match at Murrieta Valley on Saturday. “We tried to get a couple of things to go our way and it didn’t work out.
“Burroughs played a physical game and they are very good. Hats off to Burroughs. The first goal was a brilliant shot. Burroughs did a great job on their set plays and they made it difficult for us to get back into the game. There’s going to be a lot of good good games left to play in league and we’ll be ready the next time we play Burroughs”
The teams will meet again at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Burroughs’ Memorial Field.
Glendale and Burroughs will take part in league matches Tuesday. Glendale will be at Burbank and Burroughs will meet visiting Crescenta Valley.