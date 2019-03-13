Burroughs boys' golf wins Burbank Schools' Invitational

BURBANK — There’s been a steady climb lately for the burgeoning Burroughs High and Burbank boys’ golf teams.
The Indians and Bulldogs looked to continue their improvement when they participated in the 55th rendition of the Burbank Schools’ Invitational, one of the longest standing high school golf events in Southern California.
Burroughs and Burbank came away pleased with their final results.
Burroughs captured the event for the first time this century by a whopping 35 strokes with a 312 and Burbank took sixth at 383 on Wednesday at De Bell Golf Club. In addition, the Indians and Bulldogs had a player win each of the two flights on the par-71 course.
Burroughs, which won the first Pacific League match Feb. 26 at Whittier Narrows Golf Course, topped runner-up Santa Monica (347). Redondo Union finished third with a 368 and South Torrance was fourth at 369. Burroughs’ second team placed fifth (375) and Burbank was sixth (383) in the 12-team event that consisted of 48 players.
“You come out on your home course and you are expected to perform well,” Burroughs coach Greg Everhart said. “The goal is always first and we just missed last year by coming in second.
“It sets you up for more success down the road. We had the two top scores individually and they’ve been playing very consistent lately.”
Burroughs freshman Lincoln Melcher won the A flight competition with a one-under-par 70, topping teammate Ryan McGowan by five strokes.
“Playing on this course, you know all of the short cuts and how the greens are playing,” Melcher said. “It’s pretty cool to come in and win [individually] and help the team finish first.
“We all played well and I think we are where we want to be.”
Burroughs’ winning team included Jake Panikowski with an 82 and Trey Sanchez at 85.
Burroughs’ second team consisted of Hayden Campbell (84), Daniel Gonzalez (90), Dylan Vallejo (99) and Jacques LeMay (102).
Frank Maslyk of Burbank, which placed third in the first league tournament, took the B flight with a 98.
Burbank’s first team also included Kevin Kienlen (89), Billy Malipun (99) and Ari Ahmed (97).
“They all performed well,” Burbank coach Doug Grimshaw said. “Frank winning the B flight will definitely give him more confidence.
“I liked how we played today. We had a lot more available guys to play, including some from the JV team, who got some more experience. It’s nice to get the younger guys out there to play.”
Burbank’s second team finished 10th at 413. David Aghajanyan had a 96 for the Bulldogs, who got a 102 from Devin Blazon, 106 from Elgar Aboulian and 109 from Luke Carnegie.