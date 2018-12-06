Sports Roundup: Burroughs boys’ soccer opens league with shutout of Muir

BOYS’ SOCCER
Burroughs 3, Muir 0: The Indians opened Pacific League play Wednesday with a victory on the road.
Burroughs (3-2) opened up a 1-0 lead at the half. The Indians received goals from Manny Gonzalez, David Gerlach and Carlos Rosales. Goalkeeper Alfredo Tejeda recorded the shutout.
St. Paul 2, Providence 0: The Pioneers slipped to 3-4 with a nonleague road loss Wednesday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Providence 3, Buckley 0: The host Pioneers rolled to a nonleague victory Wednesday at Occidental College.
Providence (4-2) received a goal and an assist from Orla Dempsey and Sophia Malki, a goal from Veronica Hunstable and an assist from Cece Habash. Goalkeeper Gigi Loizza earned the shutout.