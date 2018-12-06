BURBANK LEADER

Sports Roundup: Burroughs boys’ soccer opens league with shutout of Muir

By Staff Reports
Dec 05, 2018 | 9:05 PM

BOYS’ SOCCER

Burroughs 3, Muir 0: The Indians opened Pacific League play Wednesday with a victory on the road.

Burroughs (3-2) opened up a 1-0 lead at the half. The Indians received goals from Manny Gonzalez, David Gerlach and Carlos Rosales. Goalkeeper Alfredo Tejeda recorded the shutout.

St. Paul 2, Providence 0: The Pioneers slipped to 3-4 with a nonleague road loss Wednesday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Providence 3, Buckley 0: The host Pioneers rolled to a nonleague victory Wednesday at Occidental College.

Providence (4-2) received a goal and an assist from Orla Dempsey and Sophia Malki, a goal from Veronica Hunstable and an assist from Cece Habash. Goalkeeper Gigi Loizza earned the shutout.

