Sports Roundup: Burbank boys’ basketball holds on to defeat Crescenta Valley

BOYS BASKETBALL
Burbank 74, Crescenta Valley 72: The Bulldogs took control of the game in the second quarter and earned a Pacific League victory on the road Friday.
Burbank (6-4, 2-2 in league), took a 20-10 lead after one quarter and increased the advantage to 47-28 at the half. The Bulldogs maintained the lead after three quarters, 60-46.
Burroughs 57, Hoover 48: The Indians notched their first Pacific League win of the season Friday at Hoover
Burroughs is 6-7, 1-3 in league.
Le Lycee 67, Lycee International of Los Angeles 58 (overtime): The Lions (1-3, 0-2 in league) fell Thursday in an International League game on the road.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Burroughs 66, Hoover 20: The Indians stormed to a Pacific League victory Friday on the road.
Sydney Martin had 16 points, nine rebounds, Noor Fahs had 13 points and six rebounds and Dyani Del Castillo added 10 points and six rebounds for Burroughs (10-1, 3-1 in league).
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Burroughs 6, Hoover 0: The host Indians remained unbeaten in the Pacific League with the win Friday at Memorial Field.
Lauryn Bailey had two goals and an assist, Trinity Vournas added two goals, Olivia Cashman contributed two assists and Abbie Riggs had a goal and an assist for Burroughs (3-2-1, 3-0-1 in league)
Crescenta Valley 9, Burbank 0: The Bulldogs slipped to 1-5, 1-3 in the Pacific League with the loss Friday at home.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Burroughs 1, Hoover 1: The Indians received a goal from Manny Gonzalez on an assist from Luis Cortes in the 78th minute to salvage a Pacific League tie Friday on the road.
Burroughs, which outshot Hoover, 14-5, is 4-2-2, 2-1-1 in league.