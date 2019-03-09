Sports Roundup: Jaramillo throws no-hitter for Burroughs baseball

BASEBALL
Burroughs 10, Hoover 0 (six innings): Julian Jaramillo threw a no-hitter to pace the Indians to a Pacific League win Friday at home to complete a sweep of the Tornadoes.
Jamarillo yielded no runs while striking out 10 and walking one in six innings.
Burroughs (4-6, 2-0 in league) hammered out 14 hits. Jamarillo also had two hits, including a triple. Brian Garcia was two for four with a double and two runs batted in, Nicco Chuidian drove in a run, Christian Morales had three hits and drove in a run and James Turner drove in a run for the Indians.
Burbank 5, Muir 4: The Bulldogs pushed across three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday evening to pull out the Pacific League win.
Burbank (2-3-1, 2-0 in league) completed the two-game season sweep of Muir. Cody Winters drove in two runs and Andrew De La Torre had three hits for the Bulldogs.
Flintridge Prep, 21, Providence 2 (five innings): The Pioneers slipped to 1-5, 0-2 in the Prep League with the home loss Friday at Foy Park.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 14, Burbank 4: The Bulldogs (4-2 in league) fell Thursday in a Pacific League match at home.
SOFTBALL
Rio Hondo Prep 13, Providence 0 (five innings): The Pioneers suffered a Prep League loss Friday at Olive Park.
Providence dropped to 0-4, 0-3 in league.