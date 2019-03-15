Sports Roundup: Doubles sweep paces Burroughs boys’ tennis

BOYS’ TENNIS
Burroughs 14, Hoover 4: The Indians swept all nine doubles sets Thursday to earn the Pacific League home win.
At No. 1, Mark Do and Trieu Nguyen went, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 Cameron Flowers and Sebastian Munga went, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, and Daniel Ho and Rafael Munguia went, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, for Burroughs (4-4, 4-3 in league).
SOFTBALL
Burbank 21, Muir 0 (three innings): The Bulldogs rolled to a Pacific League win Thursday at McCambridge Park.
Burbank improved to 4-4, 3-1 in league.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burroughs d. Hoover, 25-21, 25-14, 25-10: Cade McGovern had 14 kills and four aces to pace the Indians to a Pacific League win Wednesday on the road.
Ellington Simmons added six kills and Ricky Singh had six aces for Burroughs (7-6, 3-0 in league).
Burroughs extended its unbeaten league streak to 68 matches, a string that dates back to 2013.
Newbury Park d. Burroughs, 25-23, 25-23, 28-26: The Indians suffered a nonleague loss Tuesday at home against the CIF Division I opponent.
Connor Burroughs had 14 kills, Kade McGovern had 11 kills, Jagger Green contributed eight kills, Carter Contrell had 17 assists and Sam Tipton had 17 digs for Burroughs.
Arcadia d. Burbank, 19-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-8: The Bulldogs couldn't build on their first-game success in suffering the Pacific League loss Wednesday on the road.
Burbank falls to 5-2, 2-1.