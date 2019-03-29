Sports Roundup: Providence boys’ volleyball upends Monrovia

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Providence d. Monrovia, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22: The Pioneers earned the nonleague victory Thursday at home.
Providence improved to 9-3.
Burroughs d. Arcadia, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19: The Indians took over sole possession of first place in the Pacific League with the win Wednesday at home.
Kade McGovern led Burroughs (10-6, 5-0 in league) with 22 kills and four blocks, while teammate Connor Burroughs added 19 kills. Jagger Green had 10 kills, Sam Tipton contributed 21 digs and Steven Grandinetti had 29 assists for the Indians.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Arcadia 18, Burroughs 0: The Indians had no luck with the defending-Pacific League champion Apaches in suffering a loss Thursday on the road.
Burbank 13, Hoover 5: The Bulldogs improved to 7-2 in the Pacific League with a victory Thursday on the road.
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 222, Providence 252: The Pioneers (0-2 in league) fell Thursday in a Prep League match at Altadena Golf Course.