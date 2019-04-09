Sports Roundup: Three pitchers combine on one-hitter for Burbank baseball

BASEBALL
Burbank 11, Hoover 1: Three Bulldogs pitchers combined for a one-hitter in a Pacific League win Tuesday on the road.
Burbank (6-10-1, 6-3 in league) pitchers Andrew De La Torre, Joey Clark and Willem Clendenin limited Hoover to one hit. The Bulldogs made the most of six hits to score two runs in the first inning, one in the third, three in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Cody Winters had a double and a home run for Burbank.
Arcadia 11, Burroughs 1 (six innings): The Indians could muster just three hits in the Pacific League loss Tuesday on the road.
Brian Garcia had a double and Michael Le and Julian Jaramillo had singles for Burroughs (9-14, 6-3 in league).
St. Monica Academy 9, Providence 2: The Pioneers (1-14) fell Tuesday in a nonleague game at Scholl Canyon Ball Fields.
SOFTBALL
Arcadia 10, Burbank 0 (five innings): The Bulldogs fell to 8-10, 5-4 in the Pacific League with the loss Tuesday on the road.
Burroughs 12, Glendale 1 (five innings): A big five-run fifth inning helped the host Indians blast past the Nitros in a Pacific League win Tuesday at Olive Park.
The Indians (9-6, 7-2 in league), who had 10 hits, also scored three runs in the first inning, one in the third and three in the fourth.
Burbank in Woodbridge Tournament: The Bulldogs split a pair of games in the event Saturday.
Burbank suffered a 9-1 loss to Torrance and recorded an 8-5 win against Fountain Valley. In the win, Erika Montoya had a single and a two-run home run and Lily Stell was three for three with run-scoring single, double and game-winning three-run home run.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Arcadia 18, Burbank 0: The Bulldogs lost Tuesday on the road against the defending Pacific League champions.
Burroughs 12, Glendale 6: The Indians won seven of nine doubles sets Tuesday to claim the Pacific League victory against the host Nitros.
The No. 3 Burroughs doubles team of Daniel Cho and Rafael Munguia swept, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1, as did No. 1 singles Sam Bernardy, 7-5, 6-2, 6-0.
BOYS’ GOLF
Burroughs, Burbank in Pacific League match: Kodiak Hernandez helped lead the Indians to the win Monday at De Bell Golf Club.
Hernandez earned medalist honors, firing an even-par 71.
Burroughs placed first with a team total of 366 and was followed by Arcadia (386), Crescenta Valley (422) and Burbank (437). After four league matches, the Indians and Apaches are tied for first place.
For the Indians, Lincoln Melcher and Niko Coccio fired 72s, Daniel Gonzalez had a 75 and Ryan McGowan had a 76.
The Bulldogs were led by Frank Maslyk with an 82, and he was followed by Loiue Calzado with an 84, Kevin Kiewnlen with an 87, Devib Blazon with a 91 and Ari Ahmed with a 93.
Providence 241, Firebaugh 304: The Pioneers earned the win in Prep League play Tuesday at De Bell Golf Club.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Glendale, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13: The Bulldogs rolled to a Pacific League victory Tuesday at home.
Burbank improved to 14-8, 6-3 in league.