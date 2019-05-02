BURBANK LEADER

Sports Roundup: Burroughs’ Wilson wins CIF Division III swim title

By Staff Reports
May 02, 2019 | 10:40 AM

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Burbank, Burroughs in CIF Division III finals: Indians Maya Wilson earned a Southern Section championship in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1 minutes, 49.94 seconds Thursday at the Riverside Aquatic Complex.

Wilson, a junior, was seeded third in the race from her time in the prelims. She finished ahead of Georgia Young of Crossroads, who clocked 1:50.31.

Wilson also finished fourth in the 100 butterfly in 56 seconds.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Burbank, Burroughs in CIF Division III finals: The Bulldogs 200-yard medley relay team of Arsen Rostomyan, Ryan Feldman, Ashot Gavurmadzhyan and David Lee placed 14th in 1 minute, 41.51 seconds Thursday at the Riverside Aquatic Complex.

Burbank was disqualified in the 400 freestyle relay.

SOFTBALL

Highland 10, Burroughs 1: The Indians fell behind early and couldn’t claw their back in absorbing the loss Thursday in a CIF Southern Section Division III first-round playoff game on the road.

Burroughs, which finished third in the Pacific League, finished 11-12.

Highland (14-1) won the Golden League championship.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Carpinteria 12, Burroughs 6: The Indians saw their season come to an end Wednesday with a CIF Southern Section Division III first-round playoff loss on the road.

Burroughs, which placed fourth in the Pacific League, finished 7-7.

The Indians received wins in singles from Sam Bernardy, 6-1, and Zion DuMonde, 6-1, and in doubles from Mark Do and Trieu Nguyen, 6-4, 6-2, Sebastian Munga and Cameron Flowers, 7-5, and Rafael Munguia and Daniel Cho, 6-0.

Carpinteria (21-4) won the Citrus Coast championship.

