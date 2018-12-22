College Update: Fajardo earns football postseason honors at Pasadena City College

The following are updates on local athletes at the collegiate level.
Forest Fajardo (Burbank High, 2017) Pasadena City College football sophomore: Fajardo, a former All-Area selection, found ways to contribute throughout the season as a receiver for the Lancers.
Though Pasadena finished 4-6, 2-3 in the American Pacific Conference, Fajardo proved to be steady throughout the season. Fajardo, a former co-Pacific League Offensive Player of the Year, was bestowed with postseason recognition after being named to the All-Southern California Football Assn. American Pacific League first team.
Fajardo, who was one of six Lancers to pick up postseason hardware, led the league with eight touchdown receptions and finished third with 34 catches.
In 10 contests, Fajardo caught 34 passes for 413 yards.
In 20 games with the Lancers, Fajardo, a former All-CIF selection who helped Burbank advance to the CIF Southern Section Division VIII championship contest in 2016, had 67 receptions for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Marin Grote (Burroughs High, 2018) University of Washington women’s volleyball freshman: Grote, who was named the Pacific League’s Player of the Year and Burbank Leader Girls’ Athlete of the Year last season, made a smooth transition to the next stage.
Grote, a middle blocker/outside hitter, helped the Huskies advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Championships. It marked the sixth time in the last seven seasons that Washington reached the Sweet 16.
The 6-4 Grote finished with 37 kills and 24 blocks for the Huskies (20-13, 10-10 in the PAC-12 to tie for sixth place with Utah). Her best effort came in a conference match against visiting Colorado on Sept. 26. Grote collected a season-high 11 kills to help the Huskies earn a 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16 victory.
Washington began the playoffs in Omaha, Neb., on Nov. 30 with a 25-22, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22 win against St. Mary’s of California. It then posted a 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 win versus Creighton on Dec. 1.
Washington saw its season conclude Dec. 7 following a 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 defeat to Penn State in Palo Alto.
Kira Bochard (Burbank High, 2017) University of Montevallo women’s soccer sophomore: A two-time Burbank Leader Girls' Athlete of the Year for the Bulldogs, Bochard fared well in her second season for Montevallo, a Division II school in Alabama.
Bochard, a former All-Area honoree, finished with two goals for six points in 20 matches. Bochard, who started eight contests, registered 15 shots on goal for the Falcons.
She scored her first goal of the season Sept. 9 in a nonconference match against Clayton State. She scored with less than 10 minutes left in the second half to help the Falcons earn a 1-1 tie. Her final goal came Sept. 16 in a 2-1 nonconference defeat against Valdosta State.
Bochard has tallied six goals in her first two seasons with Montevallo.
Montevallo finished this season 10-7-3, 7-5-1 in the Gulf South Conference to tie for fourth place.
Montevallo reached the conference tournament final, suffering a season-ending 1-0 loss to nationally ranked West Florida in Montgomery, Ala., on Nov. 4.
Lauren Zedlar (Burroughs High, 2018) Washington College women’s volleyball freshman: Zedlar, who received All-Pacific League recognition last season, enjoyed an impressive campaign at Washington College in Maryland.
Zedlar, a setter, finished with a team-leading 412 assists, to go along with 212 digs and 24 aces in 26 matches.
Washington College went 10-16, 3-7 in the Centennial Conference for seventh place.
In a season-ending conference match versus Muhlenberg on Oct. 27, Zedlar recorded 15 assists and a match-best 11 digs in a 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 home defeat.