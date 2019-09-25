Leader Sports Roundup: Burbank girls’ tennis upends rival Burroughs

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Burbank 11, Burroughs 7: The Bulldogs registered two sweeps in singles and one in doubles to defeat the Indians in their first Pacific League showdown of the season Tuesday at Burbank.

“It was going to be close,” Burbank coach Loi Phan said. “Our first match in No. 1 doubles, if Burroughs won that, I would have said it would be 10-8 or 9-9. Our No. 1 came back from behind and won 7-5. That was the match.”

Burbank No. 1 singles Kristina Kirakosyan swept her sets, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 2 singles Siya Joshi won sets, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

The Bulldogs also grabbed a sweep in doubles from No. 1 pair Ellie Sumera and Nairi Zeytounzian, 7-5, 7-5, 6-0. The pair faced a 5-4 deficit in their match against Burroughs No. 1 doubles Alice Weber and Suzy Kim before winning three straight games to clinch the set.

Burbank No. 2 doubles Emily Hasunuma and Ellen Petrosyan won one set, 6-3, and No. 3 doubles Jenna Jabourian and Lena Jabourian won one, 6-2.

“I think we’re good enough for placing for playoffs,” Phan said. “We’re going for the third spot and that’s our goal.”

Burroughs singles players each won one set. No. 1 Isabella Harris-Bermudez recorded a 6-1 victory, No. 2 Lauren Pieri won her set, 6-3, and Kaitlyn Glaim won, 6-4.

Indians No. 1 doubles pair Weber and Kim won a pair, 6-2, 6-2, while No. 2 doubles Vanessa Muga and Kelli Brahms won two, 6-4, 6-3.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Thousand Oaks 11, Burbank 6: The Bulldogs fell in the nonleeague match Monday at home.

Burbank slipped to 4-6.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Providence d. St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20: The Pioneers improved to 12-9 with the nonleague victory Tuesday on the road.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Burroughs in Mt. Carmel Cross-Country Invitational: Indians’ Mason Ortega finished second in the boys’ Division I sophomore race in 16 minutes, 29.3 seconds at Saturday’s meet.

In girls’ competition, Burroughs received top-10 finishes from Jordan Guzman (third; 17:12.0) and Kiara Cruz (ninth; 17:422.5) in the Division I junior race Daniela Solorzano (sixth; 18:21.1) and Anabela Sutter (seventh; 18:21.3) in the Division I sophomore race.

In the team results, the Indians placed first in the Division I junior girls’ race and second in the Division I sophomore boys’ race.

Burbank in Woodbridge Cross-Country Invitational: The Bulldogs teams ran in the event Saturday, with the boys’ squad finishing 13th overall and the girls’ team placing 28th.

In the boys’ sweepstakes race, Victor Goli was 21st in 14 minutes, 34.6 seconds. In the same race, Newbury Park’s Nico Young won the race and set a national record with a 13:39.7. Ephrem Ponsones was 17th (16:38.1) in the Blue junior race.

In girls’ results, Elin Markarian was 17th (17:55.2) in the varsity rated race, Sofia Butler was 11th (20:45.9) in the Blue junior varsity race, Johanna Camacho was 16th (20:54.4) in the Blue freshman race and Piper Loring was 21st (21:40.3) in the Blue sophomore race.

Providence in Brentwood Small Schools Invitational: Pioneers’ Aiden Urbina placed fourth in 17 minutes, 27.00 seconds in the event Saturday.