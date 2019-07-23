‘The Bachelor Live on Stage’ comes to Kravis Center in 2020

Can’t take off from work for two or three months to find love on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” or “Bachelor in Paradise”?

Don’t worry. The hit romance series’ latest spin-off, “The Bachelor Live on Stage,” is coming to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on May 6, 2020.

One eligible bachelor from the area will be introduced live on-stage to local ladies from the audience. All the drama, gossip and romance normally packed into a full season will unfold in a one-night show, complete with the first impression rose, group date challenges and coveted one-on-ones.

And for the first time ever, fans will have the opportunity to participate in the rose ceremony. Audience members will be able to voice their opinions as contestants and the show’s host guide the Bachelor in his journey.

Ben Higgins, who has appeared on the “Bachelor” franchise four times, will host the 2020 tour, which is also stopping in Fort Myers, Jacksonville and Melbourne.

Ben Higgins will host "The Bachelor Live on Stage" on March 14, 2020 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

So, whether you’re looking for love or just want to enjoy relationship drama that isn’t yours, check out “The Bachelor Live on Stage.”

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. through the Kravis Center’s official website at kravis.org, by phone at 561-832-7469 or in person at the box office. Tickets start at $35. Kravis Center donors will be notified for early access tickets.

Although not open yet, applications to be the featured Bachelor can be found on the show’s website, bachelorliveonstage.com.