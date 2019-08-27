Death or Glory goes all gory with Halloween pop-up

Is it too soon for Halloween? Not according to Death or Glory, the cuisine-forward restaurant and craft cocktail bar in downtown Delray Beach. The eatery is staging a Halloween-themed pop-up bar they are calling “Death or Gory” starting Sept. 6 and going through Oct. 31.

The gastropub, which is housed in the historic Falcon House (circa 1925), will be decorated inside and out with ghoulish tchotchkes from life-size skeletons strewn about to witches hats hanging from the ceiling that you can buy for $4.99 each. There will be a Halloween menu, which is still a work in progress, and Halloween cocktails (see the list below). Some of those drinks will be served in Death or Gory tiki mugs, which you can take home for an extra $9.95. There will also be a costume contest on Sept. 25 and the rock band Spider Cherry will perform on Oct. 31.

“Halloween is the least serious of all the holidays,” says co-owner Annie Blake. “It fits us so well, so why not do it for a month and a half? In September the kids are settled in school, so people are going out again. Usually in October there is a break in the weather, so that’s a nice reason to celebrate anyway. Every one is sort of getting back in the groove.”

She says Halloween is unique. “It’s not like with other Hallmark holidays where you feel like you’re being barraged by everything, like Valentine’s Day for example. I don’t think anyone really wants to deal with Valentine’s Day for a month and a half.”

The cocktail menu

There are 13 lucky cocktails including one called “Witch, Please,” made with rum, strawberry puree, lime and demerara. One dollar from the $13.66 price will benefit the 8th Annual Witches of Delray Ride on Oct. 26. The charity bicycle ride is a fundraiser for the Achievement Centers for Children and Families.

The other Halloween drinks, some inspired by Edgar Allen Poe, will include:

Nevermore — Angostura bitters, cucumber, Orgeat simple syrup, pineapple, lime and garnished with green pearl onion and violet Spirdust shimmer for $12.66.

Tell tale heart — Jack Daniel’s Apple Jack, grenadine, lemon, smoked cinnamon bitters and garnished with cinnamon, brown sugar and dehydrated apple for $12.66.

Black cat — Vodka, lychee juice, lemon, jalapeno simple syrup and garnished with black Spirdust shimmer and lychee “eyeball” for $12.66.

Premature burial — Pumpkin-infused rum, pineapple, coconut cream, orange juice, black walnut bitters and garnished with julienned orange peel, nutmeg and pineapple leaves for $13.66.

Intervals of horrible sanity — Dewars white label scotch, Chai spice simple syrup, Laphroaig Single Malt Scotch Whisky mist and garnished with orange peel and clove for $12.66.

Conquer worm — Blanco and Reposado tequila, beet juice, lemon, agave, pinch of salt, grapefruit tonic and garnished with black salt streak for $12.66.

The raven — Hibiscus-infused gin, pineapple juice, simple syrup, creme de cacao, mint leaves and garnished with dehydrated pineapple with black orchid for $12.66.

For Annie — Frozen cognac cider garnished with dehydrated apple slice for $12.66.

The Pit and the pendulum — Sweet potato bourbon, Falernum syrup liqueur, a dash of Bittermens and Angogustura bitters and garnished with pumpkin seeds for $12.66.

Cocktail specs — Pumpkin-infused rum, Jamaican rum, pineapple, coconut cream, black walnut bitters and garnished with julienned orange peel, nutmeg, and pineapple leaves for $13.66.

Romance — Fernet, Aperol, Amaro di Angostura, Orgeat simple syrup and raspberries for $12.66.

Butter beer (frozen) — Rye, brown butter syrup, cinnamon, orange juice, Orgeat, water and garnished with house-made whipped cream and butterscotch drizzle for $12.66.

If you go info

116 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach. 561-808-8814. DeathOrGloryBar.com.

Death or Glory is open 4 p.m.-midnight Mondays-Thursdays; 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-midnight Sundays.