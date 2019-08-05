In ‘The Gravedigger,’ Fort Lauderdale director unearths Frankenstein’s monster at Popcorn Frights Film Festival

Last April, theater curtains fell on the final performance of Erynn Dalton’s horror-drenched play “The Gravedigger,” a gothic thriller that reanimates the familiar tale of Frankenstein’s monster. Once the last patron shuffled out of the black-box theater in Wilton Manors, Dalton’s real work began.

After a month of staging “The Gravedigger” the play, it was time to shoot “The Gravedigger” the movie. First, her crew ripped out the theater seats, then the risers, then the stage itself at Wilton Theater Factory. They soundproofed the walls with foam to muffle outside traffic noise. They adorned rustic sets with recycled stage props: rusty hooks and fake knives, candelabras and severed body parts. Meanwhile, every stage actor from “The Gravedigger” lingered behind to repeat their performance on camera.

“We couldn’t afford to do big sweeping exteriors, like a big graveyard or a gothic-looking manor,” says Dalton, a Fort Lauderdale actor-producer whose company, Infinite Abyss Productions, stages horror plays at the Factory. She’s also director of “The Gravedigger” play and film. “So we turned this theater into an empty shell and built all our movie sets inside.”

After two months of shooting on a shoestring budget (about $30,000) inside a cramped theater, “The Gravedigger” will have its world premiere on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in Fort Lauderdale. The play and 90-minute film – both from an original script by Michigan-based playwright Joseph Zettelmaier – follows a lone gravedigger in 1700s Bavaria who discovers a hideously scarred man hiding in a fresh grave.

Taking an original horror script from page to stage to screen, of course, has left Dalton little time for sleep. Even now, a week before the premiere, the self-avowed “lifelong horror geek” is still editing the film on her dining-room table. Dalton says making the film satisfies a personal goal – to direct her first feature-length movie – after feeling inspired by the robust lineup of indie horror filmmakers at last year’s Popcorn Frights Film Festival.

“If we had started from scratch with casting and locations, this would have been insanely expensive,” Dalton says. “But it was an easy switch. This play had four characters and we already had the actors and sound people and set builders. We already think cinematically with the plays we produce.”

Adapting his character from stage to movies was hardly a challenge, says Paul Homza, who portrays the gravedigger but also wears a second hat as Infinite Abyss’ set decorator.

“The theater is already intimate. It’s not like we’re in a 1,000-seat venue doing ‘Oklahoma!’” he says. “The difference is, on stage, you’re acting with your body and voice. On camera, you’re acting with your face.”

But why Frankenstein’s monster, the nameless literary creation that has birthed an endless flood of parodies and adaptations, including 177 TV and film homages – even more than Count Dracula?

Answer: Because she could. “I self-produce my stuff, I’m scrappy and I don’t take no for an answer,” Dalton says with a laugh. “The script was so well-written, we didn’t have to change a word for the film adaptation.”

Dalton and her crew filmed from midnight to 6 a.m. for a month inside Wilton Theater Factory, where Dalton’s Infinite Abyss Productions shares space with companies such as Island City Stage. Set designers transformed the theater’s tech booth into the Gravedigger’s home, an isolated ramshackle hut in the forest. The main stage became the graveyard set. Actor Gisbert Heuer, who portrays Frankenstein’s bandaged monster, dug holes in his Wilton Manors back yard to capture the film’s gravedigging scenes.

Dalton is hardly a stranger to low-budget resourcefulness. Raised on a diet of 1980s slasher movies, she opened Infinite Abyss in 2010 and began staging horror-themed plays there in 2014, inspired by New York’s immersive theater scene.

During these horror plays, actors often roam the black-box audience, and it’s not uncommon for front-row guests to leave the theater splattered in blood. For that reason, Dalton’s plays attract younger audiences, usually ages 30 to 50, she says. “If you’ve come to this theater to be comfortable, you picked the wrong venue,” Dalton says.

“I love making horror and I grew up on those movies, which tended to be directed by men,” Dalton says. “But there was always an element of female empowerment I liked because women survived until the end of the movie and emerged as bad-asses. The industry is coming around, and studios are realizing that horror makes money whether it comes from a male or female director.”

“The Gravedigger” will have its world-premiere screening at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. The Popcorn Frights Film Festival will screen 73 feature-length and short films Aug. 8-16. Admission costs $12 per screening, $99 for a festival pass and $169 for couples. Call 954-525-3456 or go to PopcornFrights.com.