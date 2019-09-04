Oprah Winfrey, still not running for president, kicking off ‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision’ tour in South Florida

Oprah Winfrey, totally not running for president in 2020, nonetheless has a vision for America. The talk show queen and OWN network chief will kick off her “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour on Jan. 4, 2020, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The magnanimous media mogul will take her motivational spirit on the road during the nine-city tour – Oprah’s first arena tour in five years – which will be presented in conjunction with Weight Watchers Reimagined. The event is billed as a day of wellness talks promoting a healthier lifestyle paired with one-on-one interviews with TBA celebrity guests. Oprah is a part-owner of Weight Watchers, now called WW.

After stopping at the BB&T Center, Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour will pick up in cities such as St. Paul, Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Los Angeles before concluding on March 7 in Denver.

Tickets for Oprah’s visit will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, for Weight Watchers members and 10 a.m. Sept. 10 for American Express cardholders. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, via Ticketmaster.com and pay-by-phone (800-982-2787).

Winfrey, in a press release, says she wants to empower audiences with “invigorating talks” that will help people realize their true potential, and will sit down to interview “celebrities, headline-makers and game-changers” at each stop. The lineup of celebrity guests will be announced at a later date.

Of course, when Oprah describes her motivational tour, it can’t help but sound like a campaign speech. “What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life — focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” Winfrey says. “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph — beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020!”

C’mon, Oprah. How does that not sound like a 2020 candidate delivering their message of optimism? Even cantankerous HBO host Bill Maher, who bemoaned the options for 2020 Democratic candidates in June, became the latest voice to waive the flag for an Oprah candidacy. “She is the only candidate who is a sure-thing winner for the Democrats,” Maher said, then added, cheekily: “No pressure.”

In the meantime, perhaps we’ll see her dance again?

Proceeds from the tour will benefit Weight Watchers Good, a philanthropic area of the organization to help bring fresh and healthy food to under served communities.

For more information, go to WW.com/Oprah.