Slime Obsidian and other slime stars heading to SlimelandFL

Slime is going to ooze its way into Fort Lauderdale at SlimelandFL, a gooey celebration of all things slime-tastic.

Everything you wanted to know about slime but were too squeamish to ask can be found at the event Aug. 31 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. There will be how-to classes, demonstrations, question-and-answer sessions, vendors selling slime and slime-related products, and meet-and-greets with slime celebs. And, of course, there will be big vats of slime to play in.

Slime is having a moment. Playing with slime is a hobby, a relaxation technique, an internet phenomenon.

“Basically, what we have is a group of VIP slimers,” explains Jill Karram, who is producing the convention in collaboration with DMF Productions. “These are Instagram and YouTube stars coming from all over the country and they bring all their slime.”

Advertisement

And she should know. Her 19-year-old son Jacob is a slime superstar with more than 1.1 million followers on Instagram. He has turned a hobby into a successful retail business, selling his slime concoctions — seven textures and 25 varieties — online to his legions of fans.

Going by the name of Slime Obsidian, Jacob’s slime operation outgrew the garage of the Karrams’ home in Boca Raton, so now he has set up a small factory down the street. He sells 1,000 to 2,500 slimes every week at about $14 a pop (for seven ounces) to what he says is a huge subculture.

“There’s a lot,” he explains. “It exploded, probably around fall of last year. I think with social media so many kids are involved. It’s just a [vast] community. If you want to meet the bigger slimers, you pretty much have to go to a convention.”

That’s exactly what Andres Castano, sales manager at the convention center, discovered through his own family and what made him intent on landing SlimelandFL.

Advertisement

“The initial experience with slime really came about with my 12-year-old stepson Ayden [Jabbour],” Castano recalls. “He introduced me to slime and asked me to create slime with him and right then and there I knew it was an amazing experience for families.”

Castano says the Convention Center gets frequent inquiries about holding slimer events, usually on a smaller scale.

“Then I saw it was trending as a hobby online ... and they were interacting with their friends,” he continues. “It was a community of slimers.”

SlimelandFL is the first South Florida convention organized by Slime Obsidian, a name with enough cache to draw 23 VIP slimers (those with over 100,000 followers) and 45 central slimers (with under 100,000 followers). That kind of slimer star power means fans are coming in from Brazil, Canada, Colombia and all over the United States.

“The promoter is very happy with the way reservations are going so far,” Castano says. “It seems like it is going to turn out well for them.”

Jacob Karram displays a variety of slime at his house in Boca Raton, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. The 19-year-old makes about 7 different textures of slime and usually has about 25 different types of slime for sale every week online. (John Mccall / South Florida Sun Sentinel)

So what do slimers think of Nickelodeon?

For the uninitiated, the only time slime spreads onto the radar is during Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards. That’s when TV, movie and pop music stars risk getting a vat of viscous green slop — vanilla pudding, apple sauce, green food coloring and oatmeal — dumped on them.

The idea first made it onto television in Canada in a show called “You Can’t Do That on Television,” which was also broadcast in the States in the ’80s.

Advertisement

(A little bit of trivia: “YCDTOT” was sued by the producers of “Ghostbusters,” who argued that green slime was their thing. The case was thrown out of court.)

Later, the Nickelodeon game show “Double Dare” made sliming a regular thing on the cable channel for children, using it on shows such as “Wild and Crazy Kids,” “Figure It Out” and “Weinerville.”

But today’s slimers are un-amused and underwhelmed.

“That’s a different thing,” Jacob say diplomatically. “[Today’s slimers] don’t like it that people think that’s what slime is. This slime helps relieve stress.”

His mother Jill adds, “They are not throwing slime on people. They are spending a lot of money on this. It is precious. You’re not throwing it on people. They love the sound it makes. Are you familiar with ASMR [autonomous sensory meridian response]? A lot of slime falls into that ASMR category.”

(ASMR — an experience featuring soothing sounds that trigger tingling, relaxing sensations — is another thing having a moment.)

Who are the slime fans?

Among Slime Obsidian/Jacob’s followers the largest demographic is young women and girls between the ages of 18 and 25. Those fans can attend up to two or three slime conventions every weekend, though they are much smaller than SlimelandFL and can’t boast the star power that the Fort Lauderdale event is touting.

“About 40 percent of his customers are repeat customers,” says Jill. “And a lot of people use them for therapy. He gets emails that they suffer from anxiety and use this to calm their nerves. On Black Friday thousands of slime sold out. People were furious with him. “

Advertisement

Jacob Karram prepares a new batch of slime at his house in Boca Raton, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. The 19-year-old makes about 7 different textures of slime and usually has about 25 different types of slime for sale every week online. (John Mccall / South Florida Sun Sentinel)

How did this all begin for Slime Obsidian?

The slime community took off in early 2017. Slime Obsidian/Jacob started becoming interested in December 2017 and started selling in April of 2018.

Though he was not one of the first slimers, he has one of the fastest growing accounts — 1.1 million followers in about 18 months.

“I saw it on Instagram,” Jacob recalls. “I really like watching the videos. When I was little I wanted to be a scientist and a chef. I love having little vials and beakers. This is like the perfect combination. There are recipes for slime. There are so many fragrances, you can make it smell like any food you can imagine. It just connected with me. I can put my personality in the slime I make.”

If you go info

SlimelandFL is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale. 954-765-5900 or FTLauderdalecc.com/event/slimelandfl.

Attendees younger than 16 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.

General admission is $25 (with entry into the hall at 11 a.m.). Early access is $75 (with entry into the hall at 10 a.m. and you get a VIP gift bag).

Classes are an additional $25.

To order tickets or for more information, go to SlimelandFL.com or Eventbrite.com.