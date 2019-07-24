Cool events during hot August in around South Florida

Here are some things to do here in South Florida that might have flown under your radar.

And you might want to keep this in mind: An overwhelming number of these events are going to be held indoors, with air conditioning. That is no small thing here in the subtropics.

And keep coming back to this post since we’ll be adding events.

Aug. 3 — That is one funny Preacher

If you caught his act on “America’s Got Talent” in 2017, then you already know that Preacher Lawson is a laugh-until-you-pee-a-little stand-up comedian. How good? Well, this past season he was invited back to compete in “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” where he made it to top final five. Now he’s coming to Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Place, in Lauderhill. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets $15, $25 and $35. To order, call 954-777-2055 or go to LPACfl.com.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS -- "The Champions Finals" Episode 106 -- Pictured: Preacher Lawson -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC) (NBC / Jordin Althaus/NBC)

Aug. 7 — Where can you see a McFly movie for free?

“Back to the Future” will be the featured film at Movies at the Galleria, an event space at the Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables. Best of all, admission is free, although light bites and drinks will be available for sale. The Hotel Colonnade is at 180 Aragon Ave, in Coral Gables. For more information, call 305-441-2600 or go to HotelColonnade.com.

STEVEN SPIELBERG'S movie, the original from 1985, BACK TO THE FUTURE. LR: Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox star in the movie. (unknown / UNIVERSAL)

Aug. 10 — Woodstock happening, dig it man

You know what they say, “If you remember Woodstock you weren’t there.” Sly references to drugs aside, the 50th anniversary of that music and art festival will be celebrated with a free family-friendly event titled “The Summer of ’69.” Organizers say there will be bands performing, food trucks, a fashion show, tie dye classes, yoga sessions, drumming circles, hot rod classic car show as well as a screening of the Oscar-winning rock-umentary “Woodstock.” “The Summer of ’69″ is from 4-9 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 West Atlantic Blvd., in Pompano Beach. Again, admission is free. For more information, call 954-545-7800 or go to CCpompano.org.

The 50th anniversary of Woodstock will be celebrated with "The Summer of '69" event a.t the Pompano Beach Cultural Center (Pompano Beach Cultural Center / Courtesy)

Aug. 16 — Let’s band together for Stoneman Douglas marching band

There will be a benefit concert for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Marching Eagles. The featured performer is Jason Frybergh, a singer known for his tributes to the likes of Elvis Presley, Neil Diamond and Frank Sinatra. All proceeds will go to the Alex Schacter and Gina Montalto Eagle Regiment Band Scholarship Fund. Before the two students loss their lives in the mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, Schacter played trombone and Montalto was a color guard member. The concert starts at 8 p.m. at the Township Center for the Performing Arts, 2452 Lyons Road, in Coconut Creek. Tickets are $30. to order, call 954-970-0606 or go to TownshipCoconutCreek.com.

Aug. 20 - Pour one out for your historical homegirl

The Historic Stranahan House Museum will have a happy hour event where you can sip wine and listen to a lecture on Ivy Stranahan, who was an activist back in her day in the first half of the 20th century. She advocated for the rights of women, African American and Native American, particularly the Seminoles. The “History Happy Hour: The Civic Activism of Ivy Stranahan” starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Stranahan House, 335 SE Sixth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are $15 (admission for museum members is $10). To order, call 954-524-4736 or go to bit.ly/HHHcivic.

Over wine at the Historic Stranahan House Museum, you can learn about Ivy Stranahan - aka Fort Lauderdale's "First Lady" - during History Happy Hour on Tuesday, August 20. (Historic Stranahan House Museum / Courtesy)

Aug. 22-Sept. 1 — Gay play prays and stays to slay for eight days

Gay twins Michael and Zach Zakar have turned their coming-out story into a gift that keeps on giving. First there was the book “Pray the Gay Away” and now there’s the comedy play, which is getting a world premiere in Fort Lauderdale. In both, the narrative is about the over-the-top reaction they got when they, as teens, came out to their mother, a strict Catholic. The play also shows how the brothers wrestled with their Chaldean Catholic upbringing while also navigating gay life as hunky 20-somethings. Each performance has an 8 p.m. curtain in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are $30 and $45. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to BrowardCenter.org.

Michael and Zack Zakar star in acomedy based on their own coming out story with "Pray The Gay Away," which is getting a world premiere in Fort Lauderdale at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Aug. 22-Sept. 1. (Murray Peter Present / Courtesy)

Aug. 22 — Rickey Smiley laughs it up with funny Floridian comics

Rickey Smiley, the comedian who has turned his stand-up into a cottage industry, will host a night of up-and-coming comics from South Florida with “Pompano Stand Up Live!” Smiley not only has his mega-popular syndicated morning radio show in more than 60 markets (locally on WEDR-FM/99 Jamz), but is also a regular on the syndicated TV show “Dish Nation” (locally on WBFS-TV/My33). He has released eight comedy albums and made star-making turns on television shows such as “Comic View,” “Showtime at the Apollo” and “Def Comedy Jam.” The bill will include local up-and-coming talent such as Chris Preister, Pam Bruno, Chea Butter and Komedian Kermit. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., in Pompano Beach. Tickets are $30, $40, $60 and $100 (includes front-row seats, meet-and -greet, signed copy of Smiley’s new memoir and a VIP reception). To order, call 954-545-7800 or CCpompano.org.

Stand-up comedian Rickey Smiley, who is the star of "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" syndicated radio show, will host "Pompano Stand Up Live!" at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. (Pompano Beach Cultural Center / Courtesy)