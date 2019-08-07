SummerTimeOut: Ramrod is a Gothic getaway for gay men

Lots of gay bars, much like their straight counterparts, have taken advantage of South Florida’s sub-tropical climate and morphed into open-air bistros and sunny gastropubs.

Not Ramrod. It is a dark bar where even the back patio seems to be in perennial shade. And they keep the place kind of on the cool side, the better to accommodate the leather-clad patrons. Conversely, many of the patrons don’t wear shirts, tucking them into the back pockets of their pants. There’s even a song about it by DJ Bryan Reyes titled “Ramrod Muscle (Take Your Shirts Off).” Ramrod is a randy respite from the August heat, and, for that matter, the other when-will-this-heat-and-humidity-end months.

The bar, which sits just a few blocks south of gay-riffic Wilton Manors, is decorated with a Gothic/medieval theme, an interior design riff of the ramrod used in cannons.

“Design is our passion,” says Stephen Whitney, who co-owns the bar with his life partner of 42 years, Zak Enterline. “We have done many decorating projects for residential and commercial spaces.”

Both men previously owned the Las Olas Boulevard art gallery Cool Stuff Design and the Jungle Bar (along with Norm Kent, the publisher of “South Florida Gay News”), which was originally called the Tunnel Bar and sat on the south end of downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Henry E. Kinney Tunnel.

Was it always the Ramrod?

Like the Tunnel/Jungle Bar, the Ramrod also has a fascinating pedigree.

“It was a straight biker bar, the Hobbit, for 20 years prior,” recalls Enterline. “We discretely left part of their mural of two hobbits on the wall. By the way, our two giant lions out front are an official Pokémon capture spot.”

Enterline and Whitney opened the Ramrod in 1994. Before that they were both waiters, bartenders and lifeguards. Enterline, who is from Dayton, Ohio, also managed a hotel on Fort Lauderdale beach and worked for the FBI for a while. Bostonian Whitney’s family came to Plymouth on the Mayflower but he fell in love with the tropical foliage of South Florida, which reminded him of Honolulu where he also lived as a boy.

So, what exactly goes on at the Ramrod?

Both men describe Ramrod as a local, friendly, neighborhood butch cruise bar with what they call “our cozy dungeon atmosphere.” On weekends the center bay area becomes a dance floor with international DJs, a light show and colored fog. Fridays and Saturdays are the busiest nights with crowds peaking between 1 and 2 a.m.

And while other gay bars (and restaurants) have drawn a decidedly mixed crowd in recent years with a sizable heterosexual crowd, the Ramrod has themed nights that are meant to appeal directly to the leather, Levis and uniform subsets among gay men. There is Leather Night on Sundays, Puppy Kink on Mondays, Undies on Tuesdays, Best Butt Contest on Wednesday, Battle of the Bulge on Thursdays and Fetish Fridays. The first Saturday of every month is the popular Pig Dance (Aug. 3 was the 132nd edition) and the second Saturday is Underground Invasion where the bar is festooned with black lights and graffiti decor.

On Sept. 8 the Ramrod will celebrate its 25th anniversary and on Oct. 6 there will be a Mr. Ramrod Contest, a prelude to the International Mr. Leather Contest in Chicago, which a contestant from the bar has won twice.

If you go info

The Ramrod is at 1508 NE Fourth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, call 954-763-8219 or go to RamrodBar.com or Facebook.com/groups/Ramrodfortlauderdale.

Ramrod is open 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 3 p.m.-3 a.m. Fridays-Sundays.