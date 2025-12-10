UC Irvine opens world’s largest all-electric hospital next to a wildlife sanctuary
- Share via
Caring for hospital patients is energy-intensive. Controlling temperatures, running life-saving equipment, even firing up the commercial kitchens, requires energy. And lots of it.
Those life-saving buildings are heavy users of carbon-based fuels and, as a result, climate-change contributors.
UC Irvine set out to do something about this a half dozen years ago when it began planning the world’s largest all-electric hospital, which opens Wednesday next to the San Joaquin Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary, according to the report by my colleague Ingrid Lobet, our deputy editor of climate, environment, health and science.
Instead of relying on natural gas, the hospital uses electric heat pumps and electric water heaters — a 20-foot row of 100-gallon units, in fact — to supply power. There’s also an all-electric kitchen to feed patients, staff and visitors.
Sections of the structure itself are made from climate-friendly materials, including low-carbon concrete.
The 144-bed facility should also reduce noise pollution because the gas-powered plants required to run hospitals are generally noisier than humming electric units.
And, of course, there is a major concession to fossil fuels, albeit one that seems necessary: the hospital’s backup generators run on diesel.
If power goes out, patients could, of course, suffer the consequences, and, as a hospital official explains in Lobet’s story, “it’s not something that you want to mess around with.”
Indeed.
MORE NEWS
- The driver killed in an early morning crash in Huntington Beach on Monday has been identified as a 29-year-old man.
- Using surveillance to gather evidence, Fountain Valley police arrested a suspected drug dealer, seizing narcotics and cash from his house.
- Convinced that outdoor dining in the public right-of-way is a plus, the Fullerton City Council lowered lease rates for patio space.
- Yes, a fish tale. A Costa Mesa angler reeled in a 311-pound swordfish off coast of Newport Beach.
- A 19-year-old man is dead after a police shooting in Anaheim.
- A former motorcycle shop owner who had been living on the streets has found supportive housing in Surf City.
- Costa Mesa has made its interim city manager permanent and responded to her predecessor’s lawsuit. And the city also named its first female police chief.
SPORTS
- Golden West College’s football team has advanced to state championship with an unbeaten record.
- Newport Coast’s Sage Hill girls’ basketball team, which is comprised of natural shooters, is looking to enter the national conversation.
- Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke led the Anaheim Ducks to a blowout win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
BUSINESS
- Irvine-based Rivian has recalled more than 34,000 vehicles over seat belt issues. The company, a Tesla rival, makes electric luxury vehicles.
- Meet the family behind LJ’s Lil’ Cafe viral breakfast burritos.
LIFE & LEISURE
- This rebellious arts festival in Laguna Beach is embracing its inner Santa Claus.
- O.C.’s poet laureate discusses the single life in his latest collection, ‘Bachelor.’
- Obituary: Influential Chicano artist Jose Lozano left a lasting mark on SoCal art scene.
- The Huntington Beach museum dedicated to surfing’s recent exhibition featured local artists.
- Balboa Island homes, bedecked for the holidays, will open their doors for an annual walking tour later this month.
OPINION
- Extraterrestrial aliens would like Orange County, but they’d find global issues, opines columnist Patrice Apodaca.
KEEP IN TOUCH
We appreciate your help in making this the best newsletter it can be. Please send news tips, your memory of life in O.C. (photos welcome!) or comments to carol.cormaci@latimes.com.