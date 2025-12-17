Newport Beach reassesses bridge shelter agreement amid lower homeless counts

Five years ago this week, the cities of Newport Beach and Costa Mesa entered an agreement to share some of the costs associated with developing and operating the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter, a facility to temporarily house homeless individuals. When it first opened in 2021, the shelter offered 72 beds.

Under the agreement, 20 of those beds, at an annual cost of $50,000 per bed, would be reserved for the use of people being assisted by Newport Beach, which also paid $1.6 million to help with the shelter’s construction. Later, when the shelter’s bed inventory was increased, the agreement was amended in June 2023 to provide each city with more beds for its use. Under the revised terms, Newport had 25 beds reserved.

Today, though, Newport Beach’s needs for shelter beds has dropped, according to a report this week by my colleague Gabriel San Román. It seems the city has seen success in reducing homelessness by an impressive 80% over the past year, the staff report said. The reported credited the success to the city’s beefed up anti-camping laws, which came about following the June 2024 Supreme Court decision in favor of the city of Grant’s Pass, Ore. that allows local governments to enforce such laws and clear encampments, whether or not shelter beds are available.

Advertisement

Drilling down a bit, according to a Daily Pilot report in August 2024, the Newport Beach City Council approved changes to two city ordinances that made it “illegal to store belongings unattended on public property, ‘sleep or lay down’ in a public restroom, bench or bike rack, or to obstruct access to EV charging stations and ATMs. They also expand the city’s definition of camping to include sleeping overnight in an automobile.”

During the same meeting, the panel declined to extend the city’s contract with Be Well, the nonprofit that had operated a mobile mental health response team, there since 2021, largely to serve the homeless population. Then, Newport Beach established, through its police department, “quality of life” teams to work on homeless outreach and citations.

The upshot of the success of the the city’s efforts to combat homelessness meant the beds set aside at the Bridge Shelter for Newport Beach have not been hitting capacity.

And so, as this week neared and the Bridge Shelter agreement with Costa Mesa was set to be renewed, Newport Beach officials negotiated an offramp, OK’d by the respective city councils, that allows Newport to withdraw its participation in the Bridge Shelter over the coming two years.

But at least some Costa Mesans seemed hesitant at the idea of losing dollars Newport Beach has been providing the shelter’s operation.

“Are there any cities interested in partnering on a shelter?” Councilmember Manuel Chavez asked during the meeting this month when Newport’s gradual withdrawal was discussed. Apparently there may be such a partnership in the works.

“We’ve been approached by another nearby city regarding the availability of shelter beds,” Costa Mesa City Manager Cecilia Gallardo-Daly said.

MORE NEWS

Plaques marking 2025 class of Orange County’s Hall of Fame stand ready to be displayed in the lobby outside the county supervisors’ board hearing room. (Courtesy of the County of Orange)

• Pioneer James Irvine I, filmmaker James Cameron, philanthropists Henry and Susan Samueli and Carl St. Clair, who for decades led the Pacific Symphony, were among the 10 people honored last week as the 2025 class of the Orange County Hall of Fame.

• Following a successful petition drive that qualified an initiative for next November’s general election, Laguna Beach residents will be asked to weigh in as to whether or not they believe members of the City Council going forward should be subject to term limits.

• With a $50-million boost from the philanthropic Quilter family, UC Irvine will begin planning the construction of a new home for its Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders, university officials announced.

• The opening of a new $5.3-million fire training center at Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Station No. 4 was celebrated last week. It replaces a previous structure built in 1967.

• Manuel Cid, currently the chief of police in Glendale, has been named the new chief of the Anaheim Police Department by the City Council and will earn a base salary of about $390,000. His hiring comes at a fraught time for the department, as tensions are running high in the community after a Dec. 6 police shooting that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old.

• Speaking of Anaheim, there’s a new book out, “Disneyland Politics: How a Medium-Sized City and Corporate Giant Coexist.” Its authors are Peter Burns, a political science professor at Soka University in Aliso Viejo; Max Bieganski, his former research assistant and Matthew Thomas, a political science professor at Cal State Chico.

CRIME & COURTS

Photos of suspects of a terror plot for New Year’s Eve that involved undisclosed locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties are shown on a screen during a press conference Monday. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

• Federal authorities announced Monday the arrests of four individuals who were allegedly plotting “organized, sophisticated and extremely violent” New Year’s Eve attacks on various unidentified business in Orange and Los Angeles counties.

• A former Orange County cheerleading coach was found guilty Monday of about two dozen counts of sexually assaulting 10 girls, with some of the offenses going back more than 20 years. Erick Joseph Kristianson is scheduled to be sentenced March 19.

• The woman accused of mowing down three bicyclists Oct. 20 in Huntington Beach, killing a popular Garden Grove pastor, saw charges against her upgraded this week after toxicology reports showed she had fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.

• Sidney Bararchi Clarke, convicted in the 2023 fatal shooting of his neighbor in the Brea apartment complex where they both resided is facing up to 50 years in prison, The Times reports. The 21-year-old victim’s habit of smoking on his balcony grated on the killer, prosecutors said.

• Closing arguments began Monday in the Tyler Skaggs wrongful death trial. Last week Angels president John Carpino testified, saying he wished he’d known sooner about Skaggs’ drug use.

BUSINESS

Gemmell’s Restaurant in Dana Point’s last day of service will be New Year’s Eve. (Courtesy of Gemmell’s Restaurant)

• For 24 years, Gemmell’s French-Continental restaurant has built a following in Dana Point. Its owners have decided to hang up their aprons and will close Gemmell’s doors at the close of New Year’s Eve service.

The Disneyland Resort has introduced many new dishes for the holidays, including the Mickey Gingerbread cookie. (Hugo Martin / Los Angeles Times )

• The Mickey Gingerbread Cookie sold at Disneyland is so popular that people are standing in line for hours to get their hands on the $7.99 treat, the L.A. Times reports.

• Trader Joe’s on Thursday opened a new location on Harbor Boulevard at Victoria Street in Costa Mesa. It replaces a 99 Cents Only store that closed in April 2024.

CALENDAR

Calvin Sampson places a letter to Santa into a red and green mailbox during the Snoopy House Holiday Display at Costa Mesa City Hall on Friday. (Eric Licas)

• Costa Mesa’s annual Snoopy House light display, a week-long celebration that includes everything from sledding to live choral performances to posting letters to Santa opened last Friday and will continue through this Friday night at City Hall. Hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• American Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker” is on stage at the Segerstrom Center through this Sunday. It’s been 10 years since the ABT began partnering with Segerstrom to stage the holiday-themedt ballet based on Tchaikovsky’s famous score. Tickets, which start at $39, are available at scfta.org.

• The 117th annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade and Ring of Lights (the latter is a waterfront home decorating contest) will launch tonight, Dec. 17, accompanied by fireworks at about 6:15 p.m., and will run through Sunday. The parade begins and ends at the tip of Lido Isle.

KEEP IN TOUCH

We appreciate your help in making this the best newsletter it can be. Please send news tips, your memory of life in O.C. (photos welcome!) or comments to carol.cormaci@latimes.com.