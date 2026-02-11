Too much shade? Laguna weighs a beach canopy ban

Laguna Beach officials are considering banning multi-posted shade structures from the city’s beaches to allow lifeguards to have better visibility.

As the rules stand today, people enjoying a day on the sands along Laguna Beach’s coastline are allowed to put up temporary shade structures as long as they are no more than 6 feet in height and length. Obviously, setting up such multi-posted, pop-up shades has become a common practice at beaches everywhere, not just along Laguna’s storied shoreline.

But, as city staff members were coming up with suggested ordinance amendments related to permitting special events, they learned there was concern among local public safety officials that, as more and more people seek summer respite at the shore during peak seasons, such structures, especially if there’s a multitude of them, can block the view or pathways of the lifeguards tasked with keeping everyone safe.

At a recent meeting, the Laguna Beach City Council, presented with the staff’s findings, discussed the possibility of banning such shade structures on its beaches outright, or perhaps just seaward from lifeguard stations, according to this report in the Daily Pilot.

“The catalyst for this conversation, at least from the marine safety perspective, was purely view, because it was very difficult for us to see, particularly around those multi-post canopies, but we can enforce it any way the council desires — whether it’s allowing it, disallowing it, or putting them behind our lifeguard towers,” Marine Safety Chief Kai Bond is quoted as saying.

Resident Greg Viviani, who said he’d grown up in town, spoke during the meeting in support of a ban on large shade coverings. “I’ve seen canopies popping up more, and more, and more, and people bringing more stuff. Our beaches can’t handle it,” he said.

Requiring beach-goers to use nothing larger than traditional beach umbrellas for shade, he suggested, would not keep visitors away.

“Going to beach umbrellas isn’t going to price people out of our town, which obviously is a concern for that kind of situation,” Viviani said. “I think that ... the safety, the view visibility, obviously, and for parents to see their kids when they’re in the water, all that is a big, major concern.”

An outright ban on the multi-legged structures might make more sense than only allowing them to be set up behind lifeguard towers, Councilmember Alex Rounaghi posited.

“I want to be making this based on public safety, and so I just see an enforcement issue, if we have to be like, ‘Oh, you’re supposed to have it over here.’ … I think that’s just complicated, so I would start with [a ban at] the beaches, and I would apply it there. That would be my approach.”

It’s expected the matter will be back before the City Council, possibly as soon as next month, according to the report.

Paleontologist consultant Jack Horner, shown attending the Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World” premiere in 2015, is among the many people whose names have been found in the Epstein files. (Getty Images)

• As more files from the Jeffrey Epstein files were released late last week, paleontologist Jack Horner, a Champan University professor, was among the persons whose names were associated with the ties to the late financier and convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, according to this TimesOC report.

• The Huntington Beach City Council, having again found Surf City on the losing end of an ongoing battle with the state over requiring voter ID in its municipal elections, has opted to take its fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.

• Jim Vanderpool resigned last week as the city manager of Anaheim, shortly after a TimesOC investigation revealed that in 2020 he had accepted a gift of a weekend in Lake Havasu without reporting it as is required.

• In other Anaheim news, its police department is refusing to release the name of an officer who fatally shot a 19-year-old male on Dec. 6 while a gang suppression unit was checking on suspected graffiti vandalism during a routine patrol.

• Attorneys representing the family of an 18-year-old killed on Jan. 28 by a Santa Ana police officer have filed a legal claim against the city, a precursor to a lawsuit. Victor Lopez of Santa Ana was fatally shot in front of his fiancee and 1-year-old son.

• By the end of this year, the city of Fountain Valley expects to have a new in-house ambulance service up and running, a move that is adding 19 positions to the fire department, according to this Daily Pilot article.

• Orange County philanthropists Ron and Sandi Simon are gifting $30 million to Hoag to be used toward housing for eligible employees, including nurses. Hoag officials say the gift will help recruit and maintain valuable professionals.

• Lions Park in Costa Mesa will soon boast Café Mesa, a gathering spot for locals that will be operated by Neat Coffee under a three-year agreement.

A view of recent vandalism on the exterior of the Westminster Mall on Jan. 15. Shopoff Realty Investments has completed its purchase of the property and is set to embark on redeveloping the land. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

• Irvine-based Shopoff Realty Investments, has finished acquiring the Westminster Mall; demolition plans were announced last week and are expected to begin by April. Shopoff wants to create on nearly 90 acres there a mixed-use complex called Bolsa Pacific at Westminster.

The Garden Grove Police Department Special Investigations Unit conducted an investigation into DD Cafe following complaints of illegal activity occurring inside the business. (Courtesy of the Garden Grove Police Department)

• After hearing reports of “illegal activity,” Garden Grove Police Department investigators served a search warrant on DD Cafe last week that resulted in 17 arrests and the business being red-tagged. Officials said it had been operating as a “bikini cafe.”

Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday in Santa Clara. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

• Orange County’s own Sam Darnold led the Seattle Seahawks to victory Sunday at Super Bowl LX. Darnold, who celebrated with the traditional trip to Disneyland Monday, was born in Dana Point and raised in San Clemente. Another reason for celebration in O.C.: A 5-year-old actor/model/kindergartner from Costa Mesa was featured during the game’s halftime performance headlined by Bad Bunny.

• Irvine-based figure skater Andrew Torgashev, 24, skated to a personal best in the men’s singles short program in his Olympic debut Tuesday at the Milano Ice Skating Arena. You can watch it on video at nbcolympics.com.

• With retired pro basketball player and local resident Ann Meyers Drysdale serving as emcee, the Huntington Beach Sports Hall of Fame inducted its class of 2026 on Feb. 1. This year’s inductees were Brett Simpson, Joy Fawcett, Tito Ortiz and Cherokee Parks, along with the 2024 Edison High School football team.

Music director Alexander Shelley, shares his passion of music and the upcoming season of the the Pacific Symphony during a news conference at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• His first full season leading the Pacific Symphony is nearing for Alexander Shelley, who has picked up the baton from the retiring Carl St.Clair. The 49-year-old Shelley announced at an event last Wednesday the lineup for the 2026-27 season, which begins Oct. 4.

• Did you know this is SoCal Pizza Week? In Orange County, that means 14 local pizzerias are participating, offering pizza specials at $5, $10, $15, $20 and $25, everything from wood-fired and hand-tossed to deep dish and Sicilian style pies. You’re even invited to vote on the week’s “Golden Slice Awards.” Check out this TimesOC story to find out more.

A private dining room with some of the extensive bottle collection on display at Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in Anaheim. (Ron De Angelis/Disneyland Resort)

• Napa Rose, a fine dining experience at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, officially reopened on Friday following eight months of renovations.

Artist Carlos Viani at his “Next of Kin” exhibition at the Grand Central Art Center in Santa Ana. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• Works of artist Carlos Viani that follow a very personal journey, his search for his father, are on display at the Grand Central Art Center in Santa Ana. Viani’s “Next of Kin” exhibition opened Saturday and will remain on display through May 15.

• Golden West College will be the venue for the UVSA Tet Festival in celebration of the Lunar New Year this Friday through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

• The musical satire “I Love My Wife,” about the sexual revolution of the 1970s, will be on stage at No Square Theatre in Laguna Beach March 13-29. For more information, visit nosquare.org.

