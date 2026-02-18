$2 million or billions? Newport-Mesa Unified’s board sizes up competing visions for coastal land

The Coastal Corridor Alliance made a $2-million bid to purchase unused 11.6-acres owned by the Newport-Mesa Unified School District to keep it as open space for endangered species such as the burrowing owl.

An unused 11.36-acre parcel owned by Newport-Mesa Unified School District may one day be the site of a housing development, or, if district officials are feeling especially charitable, it could be preserved by a local nonprofit seeking to do just that.

The school district’s parcel is adjacent to the Randall Preserve, and if the Coastal Corridor Alliance could purchase it, the goal would be to keep it as open space to protect endangered species, including the burrowing owl, California gnatcatcher and San Diego fairy shrimp.

As was pointed out by school board member Krista Weigand, the $2 million offered by the preservation alliance for the land falls far short of the value of such scenic coastal Newport Beach property.

“I appreciate the offer, but it was $2 million for 11 acres of ocean view land — the median home price in Newport Beach is $3.5 million on 7,000 square feet,” Weigand said during a Jan. 20 meeting.

According to a report on that meeting by my Daily Pilot colleague Sara Cardine, the school board heard a report from Jeff Dixon, the district’s chief business officer, who outlined the bids on the property that the NMUSD received from six developers. Under a 99-year lease agreement, all of them would realize for the district considerably more than a $2-million outright purchase of the land by the preservationists.

Here’s a snapshot Dixon presented to the school board of a few of the bids: City Ventures and Jamboree Housing Corp. proposed in their bid 134 single-family homes and 50 rental units for NMUSD employees, bringing in $582 million over the 99-year lease; Knighthall Capital’s bid would build 169 four-story single-family homes bringing in $1.6 billion; Majestic Realty Co.’s was for 300 rental units and $1.7 billion.

“These are all estimates, and a lot of it’s going to be based on what happens when they go through the entitlement process and go through the permitting process,” Dixon told the board.

Last Thursday, Cardine interviewed Melanie Schlotterbeck, stewardship consultant for the Coastal Corridor Alliance.

“Because of those three species and habitat, the evaluation that needs to be done on that property is of a higher standard, [encompassing] environmental laws and the California Coastal Act,” Schlotterbeck said. She also noted that there “is only one serpentine acre on the center of the [NMUSD’s] property you can develop. The rest of it is a sensitive habitat area,”

The consultant said “she hopes any developer looking to build on the site is prepared to contend with many layers of Coastal Act regulations and restrictions,” Cardine reports.

“We hope they do their homework,” she said.

The school board is expected to decide on the developer they’ll go with next month.

Here’s a link to Cardine’s article, “NMUSD mulls housing for 11-acre Newport Beach parcel, rejecting bid to preserve land.” A video of that meeting can be found here.

MORE NEWS

An attempt to pass a retail cannabis ordinance in Anaheim went up in smoke at the time scandal that led to the conviction of former Mayor Harry Sidhu was engulfing City Hall.

(Illustration by Jan Molen / Los Angeles Times; Getty images)

• In 2020, around the same time scandalous things were taking place in and around City Hall, Anaheim was mulling a retail cannabis ordinance that fell apart in the maelstrom, we learned in this eye-opening investigative report by my colleague Gabriel San Román.

• There is palpable concern in Laguna Beach about the pending loss of its only emergency room, as Providence Mission Hospital has notified city officials it has to make adjustments in view of a 2030 deadline to complete costly seismic retrofitting of the hospital. In other news, the City Council has decided on a site for a fullyfunctional emergency operations center for the use of public safety entities that responded to crises such as wildfires.

• Crowds of visitors are expected to inundate Newport Beach as schools around the country recess for spring break. To help keep arrests related to unruly behavior down in March and April, Newport Beach has created specific safety enhancement zones with beefed up enforcement.

• The Costa Mesa Tennis Center, owned by the city, is in need of new operators after the previous service provider was terminated. The situation, which led to fallout for some popular tennis instructors, is explained in this Daily Pilot story by Sara Cardine.

BUSINESS

RJ Scaringe, chief executive officer and founder of Rivian Automotive Inc., unveils a Rivian R3 prototype crossover electric vehicle (EV) during an event in Laguna Beach, in 2024. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

• Irvine-based Rivian announced stronger-than-expected earnings results last Thursday. The high-end EV manufacturer reported gross profits for 2025 of $144 million, compared with a net loss in 2024 of $1.2 billion. The stock market cheered the news.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, however, reported its 2025 sales were disappointing. The Newport Beach-based company announced same-store sales declined last year for the first time since going public.

CRIME

• City News Service reports this week that Stephen Anthony Demora, 62, was arrested and accused of fatally stabbing 59-year-old Debora Jean Demora on Saturday at the San Juan Capistrano home the estranged couple shared.

SPORTS

The Angels’ Mike Trout fields a ball during a spring training baseball workout Monday in Tempe, Ariz. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

• Mike Trout told reporters in Tempe, Ariz. on Monday that he’d like to return to center field for the Angels this season.

The Orange County Soccer Club recently announced that it would be expanding the stadium for the 2026 season and is hoping the World Cup this summer will draw more fans to home games. (James Carbone)

• The Orange County Soccer Club is looking forward to this summer’s World Cup competition, which will be held in the U.S. for the first time in decades. According to this story by reporter Matt Szabo, the local club believes fever that’s generated by the World Cup will bring more people out to Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine to enjoy watching local teams play “the beautiful game.”

LIFE & LEISURE

The Shea Center in San Juan Capistrano is home to 28 horses who offer therapy in number of specialized programs at the facility. (Sarah Mosqueda)

• Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding in San Juan Capistrano is holding its annual virtual fundraiser called “Drive to Ride” this month. The event encourages individuals to share their personal Shea Center story to inspire donations. To read inspiring stories and make a donation, visit sheacenter.org/drive.

CALENDAR

Lunar New Year is celebrated at the Irvine Spectrum Center. (Courtesy of the Irvine Company)

• Lunar New Year celebrations are underway throughout Orange County. For your planning purposes, TimesOC’s Sarah Mosqueda compiled this curated list of events taking place to mark the festive occasion.

• South Coast Repertory’s Theatre for Young Audiences and Families is presenting the bilingual musical “Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale” beginning Friday, Feb. 20 and running through Sunday, March 8. This show is for ages 4 and up. Tickets range in price from $27 to $50 and can be purchased online at scr.org or by phone at (714) 708-5555.

• The Festival Singers of Orange County will present “Songs of the Heart, Songs of the Soul” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at the Presbyterian Church of the Master, 26051 Marguerite Pkwy., Mission Viejo. The concert is led by David Sheridan, artistic director. Tickets are $20 and can be purchase online here or at the door.

KEEP IN TOUCH

