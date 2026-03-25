San Clemente, which will host surfing at the 2028 Olympics, addresses coastal erosion

Two-toned sand illustrates the impact of beach widening efforts in San Clemente.

Beachgoers may notice that not all of the sand along San Clemente’s coastline is the same general color. Some spans are lighter — or darker — than others.

Local concerns aren’t over the aesthetics. The issue is erosion.

Over the decades, the South County beach town’s enviable swells have claimed much of the coastline.

This mismatched sand, as my colleague Gabriel San Roman pointed out in a recent report, is the result of pouring grains from outside sources to replenish what time and development have taken.

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The city’s “sand czar” called such efforts “critical,” as the coastline is shy an estimated 2 million to 9 million cubic feet of sand. If given the resources, it could take a decade for the federal, state and local agencies involved to replace it.

This is an ideal time to do some of that crucial work. International surfers will compete at Lower Trestles, a famed break at nearby San Onofre State Beach (not part of the current sand replenishment efforts), in the 2028 Olympics.

Surfing is California’s official state sport, making it a must for the 2028 Games.

MORE NEWS

Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach/Daily PIlot)

• Laguna Beach is looking into its options after Providence Mission Hospital said it may close the only emergency room in town to make way for seismic retrofitting. While it’s not exactly “The Pitt,” the E.R. logged 17,000 visits last year.

• In other health-related news, UCI Health says it will lay off 150 employees — about 1% of its workforce — as part of a ‘strategic restructuring’ necessitated by federal funding cuts.

• Like many public agencies statewide, Santa Ana is considering erasing César Chávez’s name and image from public spaces. The United Farm Workers co-founder, who died in 1993, has been posthumously accused of sexual abuse.

• Leaning into a low-tech approach to fire prevention, Laguna Beach approved a new contractor for its goat grazing program aimed at removing brush.

• Costa Mesa has OK’d $3.6 million toward affordable housing after two affordability projects came up short.

• Newport Beach plans to tighten up its smoke shop regulations.

• A Huntington Beach man with terminal cancer got to see his daughter graduate from high school in an early ceremony.

BUSINESS

A family from Kentucky picks up a yellow Rivian truck at the Rivian factory in Normal, Ill. (Daniel Gaines/Los Angeles Times)

• Waymos are becoming a common sight in California, and now ride-hailing giant Uber is partnering with Irvine-based Rivian on an electric robo taxi project of its own.

• Canopy, a new development at the Great Park in Irvine, is going to feature well known restaurants and shops across 12 acres.

• La La Land Kind Cafe, which helps youths transitioning out of foster programs and into adulthood, brews kindness at Lido Marina Village.

PUBLIC SAFETY & COURTS

Fountain Valley Police Chief Craig Heredia, Fountain Valley Fire Chief Chris Nigg and Huntington Beach Fire Chief Eric McCoy. (James Carbone)

• Fountain Valley aims to increase community engagement with public safety teams.

• A 35-year-old man has received three consecutive life terms for killing his parents and housekeeper in Newport.

• A judge is considering evidence in the state auditor’s lawsuit against Huntington Beach over the annual air show.

SPORTS

Newport Beach sports agent Leigh Steinberg speaks at Chapman University. (James Carbone / For the Daily Pilot)

• A Newport Beach sports agent, who inspired the ‘Jerry Maguire’ character played by Tom Cruise, spoke at Chapman University.

• Just before the start of the season, the Angels released utilityman Chris Taylor and reliever Hunter Strickland.

LIFE & LEISURE

A ‘Bluey’ experience featuring the famed Australian cartoon dog has opened at the Disneyland Resort.

• Helping teens who cannot otherwise afford them, Cinderella’s Closet provides elegant prom dresses fit for princesses.

• Knott’s Berry Farm’s Bird Cage Theatre has been extensively renovated. One feature theatergoers will appreciate this unseasonably hot spring: improved air conditioning.

CALENDAR

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival in Buena Park. (Jessica Peralta / Daily Pilot)

• Also at Knott’s, the annual Boysenberry Festival takes place through April 12.

• And over at California Adventure, Mickey Mouse-shaped treats are available at the Disney Food & Wine Festival through April 27.

• “Stand Up, Chow Down,” a new, comedy and culinary festival, will take place early next month in Anaheim.

KEEP IN TOUCH

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