Environmentally friendly Fall Faire & Pumpkin Patch sprouts in Newport Beach

Kids can pick out pumpkins at the 49th annual Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch event at the Environmental Nature Center.

The 49th annual Fall Faire & Pumpkin Patch returns to the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach, and the center is prepared to let the gourd times roll.

The autumn event, happening on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include a pumpkin patch where families can pick out a pumpkin and enjoy live music by the Sweetwater Creek Band. ENC members can shop for pumpkins early on Oct. 11, and those that join or renew memberships on Oct. 13 can take home a free pumpkin.

The Fire Circle stage will feature interactive entertainment throughout the day, beginning with a family fitness class at 10:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m. attendees can enjoy a snake presentation from the Bolsa Chica Conservatory followed by an improv show at 12:30 p.m. The event will close with Mr. Skyler & his Amazing Animals at 1:30 p.m. and a capella stylings from Circle of Fifths at 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Savor OC restaurant showcase will feature food offerings from local restaurants Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant & Bar, Shirley’s Bagels, Soho Taco, Bluewater Grill, Kean Coffee, Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine and Penelope’s Perfections.

A “Craft Crawl” along the Environmental Nature Center’s trails is part of the 49th Annual Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch event. (Courtesy of Environmental Nature Center)

Kids can join the Craft Crawl for $5 and get a reusable ENC bag and a hand stamp to walk along the trial, completing five different fall crafts like nature crowns and wreathes and a pumpkin leaf collage, organized by the ENC Nature Preschool teachers. The event will also feature pony rides and a petting zoo.

The sustainably designed, 5-acre Environmental Nature Center, at 1601 E. 16th St. in Newport Beach, was founded in 1972 and contains plants native to California, habitats and walking trails. The site is also home to the ENC Nature Preschool and the ENC Tucker Wildlife Sanctuary.

The annual Fall Faire event is the ENC’s largest fundraiser of the year, and the funds earned go toward supporting its mission of serving more than 28,000 students and thousands of visitors annually.

In keeping with the center’s policy of sustainability and zero waste, attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable cups, plates and utensils to the event to enjoy the food offerings. Those who bring their own complete set of eating tools will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate for the ENC gift shop or toward an ENC Tucker Nature Camp.

For more information about the Fall Faire & Pumpkin Patch, visit encenter.org.