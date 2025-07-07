Breaking: Rancho fire in the hills near Laguna Beach neighborhood prompts evacuations

Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Laguna Beach Monday afternoon that prompted evacuation orders for residents near the hillside blaze.

Authorities are evacuating residents in Laguna Beach where a brush fire broke out Monday afternoon, spreading up to 3.1 acres by 4 p.m., according to the Watch Duty app.

Called the Rancho fire, the blaze started sometime around 2:30 p.m. near the area of Rancho Laguna Road and Morningside Drive, according to Chief Niko King of the Laguna Beach Fire Department. No injuries have been reported.

Evacuation orders are underway along La Mirada Street, Katella Street, Summit Drive and Baja Street. Arch Beach Heights is under evacuation warning right now.

Authorities diverted southbound traffic from the downtown area, near Broadway, onto Laguna Canyon Road. Traffic is stopped from entering the city via Dana Point in an effort to make the roadways available to emergency vehicles.

No damage has been reported so far. Helicopters continue to drop flame retardant over the canyon and brush area, while Watch Duty staff report three air tankers had been deployed to assist in the attack.

“It’s burning up a hillside and we have several structures threatened right now,” King told the Daily Pilot.

Orange County Fire Authority, Newport Beach Fire Department and other agencies are arriving on scene, he added.

Residents are urged to follow evacuation orders.

“We need people to pay attention to the evacuation orders,” King said. “The wind conditions are favorable right now so as long as we keep it onshore it’s to our advantage.”

An evacuation center is available at Community and Susi Q Center, located at 380 3rd Street.

Staff writer Sara Cardine contributed to this report. This story will be updated.