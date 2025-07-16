Pacific Wine & Food Classic shares ‘sips and bites’ lineup for Newport Dunes event

The 8th Pacific Wine & Food Classic will return to the Newport Dunes Waterfront on Sept. 20.

One hundred wine purveyors and more than 30 restaurants will participate in this year’s Pacific Wine & Food Classic on Sept. 20 at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. The 2025 line up was revealed earlier this month with 2024 and 2025 James Beard finalist Strong Water Anaheim among the local restaurants serving sips and bites at the annual outdoor event.

“This year, we’re rolling out the red carpet for our very own ‘restaurant royalty’ — the many local chefs and restaurants that play a role in shaping Southern California’s vibrant food scene,” Pamela Waitt, Pacific Wine & Food Classic founder and OC Restaurant Assn. president, said in a statement.

For the 8th consecutive year, the culinary event will celebrate Orange County’s food and beverage industry and mark the end of summer with an outdoor, all-inclusive, food festival full of indulgences.

Advertisement

Bites from 30 restaurants and pours of 100 different wines and beers will be available at this year’s Pacific Wine & Food Classic. (Courtesy of Pacific Wine & Food Classic)

Participating restaurants this year include Baba G, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Cambalache, Chelas Mexican Kitchen, City Cruises, Crema & OC Baking, Cucina enoteca, Descanso, Ellie’s, Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, Five Crowns, Great Maple Restaurant, JARS Sweets & Things, Lola’s by MFK, Miss Mini Donuts, Paséa Hotel & Spa, Prego, Puesto, Rancho Capistrano Winery, Rangeen Kitchen, Red O, Rise Rooftop Lounge at the Westin Anaheim Resort, Salt & Lime Modern Taqueria, Scratch Bakery Café, SideDoor, Soho Taco, Sol Cocina, Strong Water Anaheim, Ten Sushi Cocktail Bar, the Crack Shack, the Mayor’s Table, the Tea House on Los Rios, the Yellow Chili, Trevor’s at the Tracks, Wahoo’s Fish Tacos and Westwood Steak House.

Guests can also look forward to a 20-foot hand-crafted charcuterie experience from Lover Boards and Melissa’s Produce, as well as the Paso Robles Grand Wine Experience. This year the festival will also introduce the Dessert Garden, a “strollable sweet oasis” where creative desserts and pastries will be served.

A Mixology Masters Lounge will feature premium pours and craft cocktails, while a Bubble Bar from Hi-Times Wine Cellars will highlight bubbly and beer. Strong Water Anaheim, which was nominated for a James Beard Award in the category of “Outstanding Wine & Other Beverages Program” the last two years will lend some of its tiki vibes to the event with a signature Birds of Paradise cocktail.

The Pacific Wine & Food Classic will return to the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort this year. (Courtesy of Pacific Wine & Food Classic)

“Every year, the Pacific Wine & Food Classic brings people together in the most delicious way possible,” said Waitt. “It’s a celebration of our local culinary talent, our love for connection and the joy of sharing unforgettable moments with others.”

Pacific Wine & Food Classic will take place Saturday, Sept. 20 at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort,1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach. General admission tickets for entrance at 2 p.m. are priced at $199, while early entrance tickets for entrance at 1 p.m. are priced at $250. Guests must be at least age 21 with valid ID to attend. For tickets visit pacificwineandfood.com.