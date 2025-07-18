Mariachi Nationals Summer Institute plays on in Anaheim, despite loss of NEA funding

Crystal Hernández, a member of Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, teaches intermediate violin during the 14th annual Mariachi Nationals & Summer Institute at Betsy Ross Elementary School in Anaheim on Wednesday.

For 14 years, José Hernández, the Grammy-nominated founder of Mariachi Sol de México, has hosted the Mariachi Nationals and Summer Institute for young mariachi students, giving them an opportunity to study mariachi music under members of Sol de México and Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles.

But it almost didn’t happen this year.

“After all the cuts and everything in government, I wasn’t too sure we were going to be able to do it this year,” Hernández said Wednesday at the launch of this year’s program at Betsy Ross Elementary School in Anaheim. “But here we are; we got help from [instrument manufacturer] Conn Selmer and other great sponsors to make it possible for the kids to continue learning.”

Grammy-nominated Newport Beach resident and musician Jose Hernández and his daughter Crystal Hernández sing a mariachi ranchera duet to start the 14th annual Mariachi Nationals & Summer Institute at Betsy Ross Elementary School in Anaheim on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Funding typically provided by the National Endowment for the Arts was suspended this year under the Trump administration’s effort to reduce government spending, and the cut threatened the annual event. But local sponsors and the Anaheim Elementary School District stepped in to make sure the tradition of mariachi music continued.

In addition to Conn Selmer and the school district, sponsors of the 2025 Mariachi Nationals and Summer Institute included West Coast Arborists, Mariachi Depot, West Music and Curt Pringle & Associates.

Conn Selmer and Las Vegas-based outlet Mariachi Depot will also be awarding musical instruments to outstanding students.

Anaheim Elementary School District superintendent Jesus Chavarria said insuring the program had a home this year was particularly important to the district, which places a large emphasis on the arts.

“Our district board really believes in enriching the lives of our students, and one of our big things is music instruction,” said Chavarria. “Every one of our schools, all 23, have a mariachi program.”

Betsy Ross Elementary School is also a partner school to Hernández’s Mariachi Heritage Society, a nonprofit providing mariachi music education to students across Orange County.

Jose Hernández, right, watches over the students in the guitarrón class during 14th annual Mariachi Nationals & Summer Institute at Betsy Ross Elementary School in Anaheim on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

“I have always wanted to keep the event here in Orange County,” said Hernández, who lives in Newport Beach. “It’s a great, positive thing for kids to come do in the summer and something that I think they will hold on to forever.”

The Hernández family also personally sponsored 25 of the 176 students who participated in the program this year, which kicked off on Wednesday at the Anaheim elementary school with a performance by a mix of musicians from Mariachi Sol de México and Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles.

Hernández was joined on stage with daughter, Crystal Hernández, a violinist for Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Rams before students were dispersed to classrooms for individual music workshops.

“Mariachi Nationals is a tradition that my dad has started,” Crystal Hernández said. “He takes the time and really cares about teaching and sharing our culture and the music and paying it forward. I think I have gotten part of that.”

Crystal, a seventh generation mariachi and recent graduate of Texas Christian University’s School of Music, led a violin workshop for students in one classroom, going over notes the way her father taught her.

She isn’t the only one carrying on the mariachi tradition for her family. Trumpeter Bruce Flores, son of Cynthia Reifler Flores, one of the original members of Reyna de Los Ángeles, participated in the workshops as student.

Bruce Flores, 21, plays mariachi style trumpet Wednesday at the 14th annual Mariachi Nationals & Summer Institute. (James Carbone)

“Institutions like this are so important,” said Flores. “Mariachi music, to me, is the most beautiful music in the world. It encapsulates so much feeling, honor and passion when you sing it and when you play it.”

Crystal agrees.

“This is a fun time where we get to share what we have learned as musicians and create beautiful music together,” she said.

The workshop will continue through Friday afternoon, closing with a student and ensemble showcase, where the students will perform songs like “Mi Ranchito” and “Al Mariachi De Mi Tierra,” with friends and family invited to watch.

José Hernández said learning the music is one component, but sharing it with an audience is another.

“The little 6-year-old singing a ranchera can connect with her grandmother who says, ‘I used to sing that when I was little girl,’ ” he said. “That’s the beauty of this music — it’s generational.”

