Music Meets Fashion supports American Diabetes Assn. in Santa Ana

When R&B recording artist Annyett Royale was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 4, she became one of the more than 38 million Americans who live with the chronic disease.

According to the American Diabetes Assn., more than 2 million of those living with diabetes are dealing with Type 1, a condition in which the body does not produce the insulin necessary for regulating blood sugar. Although the condition is not uncommon, Royale noted in a statement that there isn’t much awareness about what life is like for diabetics.

“No one talks about how you live with diabetes, they only talk about the severe complications from having it,” Royale said.

In 2017, the singer/songwriter created Music Meets Fashion with her late co-producer, Jamal Parker. The event brings fashion designers, models and recording artist together for a good cause: raising awareness of diabetes while also inspiring others who are living with it. It is also a way for Royale to continue to honor Parker, who died of complications from the disease.

“Music has been my outlet and my therapy,” Royale said. “It’s also been my stage to create awareness and uplift others. I want people to know they can keep dreaming, no matter the obstacles.”

Presented by Royale’s independent label, Royale Records, on Aug. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Plug in Santa Ana, the event will include the live debut of Royale’s new single, “Destiny,” produced in collaboration with Lorie V. Moore.

Hosted by comedian Nicky Simone and RJ “Poloman” Johnson, performances from recording artists J.T. Beatz, Dex Elliot Berkley the Artist and Kijafa are also planned. Attendees can look forward to Moore’s DJ debut too.

For the fashion portion of Music Meets Fashion, the work of visionaries like Mexican American couture designer Will Franco and body positive swimwear pioneer Andrea “Cherri” Dorsey will be featured in a runway show. Other participating designers include the Jesse J Collection, Black Rose, Sheek Boutique, One World Peace, Keosha Piper, Cristina Tenille and Michelle Stevenson’s Mood Art Collection.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, who will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and swag bags ahead of general admission entry at 3 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to the American Diabetes Assn., which supports research, education and advocacy in the fight against diabetes.

Anita M. Dominguez, executive director of the Southern California American Diabetes Assn., said the organization is honored to be benefit of the Music Meets Fashion event.

“Annyett’s journey and voice bring much-needed visibility and inspiration to the millions impacted by this disease,” Dominguez said.

The association is comprised of a large network of nearly 565,000 volunteers, caregivers, health care professionals and about 350 staff members.

The creative celebration merges Royale’s passions, while allowing her to use her musical talents with inspiring intention.

“Music Meets Fashion is where art and advocacy walk the same runway,” said Royale. “It’s glamorous, it’s powerful and it’s deeply personal. It’s bigger than the music.”

“Music Meets Fashion” will take place on Aug. 9 at the Plug,1950 E. 17th Street in Santa Ana from 3 to 7 p.m. for general admission ticket holders, while VIP ticket holders can enjoy early entry at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $49.87 and are available on Eventbrite.