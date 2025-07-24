Orange declines to take a stance on unmasking federal immigration agents

Councilmember Arianna Barrios holds up a vest and hat she bought online from Amazon while arguing about the dangers of ICE imposters.

An emotional Orange City Council meeting ended Tuesday with a resolution that would have taken a stance against the use of face coverings by federal immigration agents failing to pass.

Councilmembers Arianna Barrios and Ana Gutierrez, the first two Latinas elected to Orange City Council, passionately championed the effort in the wake of masked federal immigration agents making arrests in the city this summer.

“While it is perfectly clear to me that, legally, our council has no jurisdiction when it comes to the federal government’s immigration enforcement, we do maintain the right as a sitting council to speak out against injustice,” Barrios said.

Despite their own concerns over face masks worn by federal agents, a majority of the council members who voted to table the resolution cited the city’s lack of legal authority to override the federal government as a factor in their decision.

“They don’t have to listen to the city of Orange,” Councilmember Jon Dumitru said. “In the end, it’s a piece of paper that doesn’t matter. Santa Ana even backed away from passing a resolution like this.”

The proposed resolution did not mark the first time Orange City Council tried to weigh in on immigration in a non-binding way.

In 2010, Dumitru himself introduced a pair of immigration-related resolutions, including one that effectively declared Orange a “Rule of Law” city and claimed that undocumented immigrants burdened services and resources at the time.

A handful of pro-immigrant activists derided the council’s approval of that resolution by presenting a satirical “ruled by clowns” resolution of their own to the city.

This time around, critics of roving patrols by masked federal immigration agents packed council chambers after a short march from the Orange Circle.

“I’ve lived in Orange for 33 years and I’m a proud supporter of our fine law enforcement,” Paul Hudson said during the council meeting. “I can’t imagine any one of them ever wearing a mask and pulling me over. That’s unfathomable.”

John Reina, the sole resident to speak against the resolution, argued that it missed its unmasking mark.

“The real danger to us is the rioters who shoot firearms, throw rocks, toss fireworks and hurl concrete blocks and other items at our law enforcement, all the while wearing masks,” he said. “Where is the outrage and resolution banning face coverings from people protesting in our streets?”

Orange Council Chamber. Councilmembers tabled a resolution opposing federal immigration agents wearing face masks. (Gabriel San Román)

Barrios argued that masked federal immigration agents set back efforts to build community trust in local law enforcement while opening the door for imposters to act nefariously.

To drive home her point, Barrios held up a black vest and cap with “security” embroidered on it that she bought from Amazon.

“I guarantee you, it’s happening,” she said. “There have been reports and people have been arrested as nearby as in Huntington Park, in terms of people impersonating ICE because of the way they’re dressed, because of the masks.”

Last month, Huntington Park police arrested a man they suspected of impersonating a Border Patrol agent after finding an unlicensed handgun, copies of U.S. Homeland Security removal notices and a list of U.S. Customs and Border Protection radio codes in his possession.

In making her case, Gutierrez focused on a federal immigration sweep that occurred on July 1 near her El Modena neighborhood home.

“It’s very hard to watch my community and my [ethnic group] being…racially profiled and treated in this matter,” she said. “I don’t feel safe, my children don’t feel safe and many people in my community do not feel safe. This is very important. This is just one little line in the sand that we can draw say that we’re here for our community.”

Gutierrez also brought Orange Police Chief Adam Jevec into the discussion on policing and masks.

“We police differently,” Jevec said in response to Gutierrez. “We’re part of the community. The expectation of our community is that we are transparent and are held accountable. That’s why we wear body-worn cameras, that’s why we have reports, that’s why we have uniforms, name badges and policies that represent that.”

Jevec added that his officers cannot interfere with federal immigration enforcement actions but can report to such scenes to verify that imposters are not kidnapping people.

Councilmember Jon Dumitru voted to table the resolution opposing federal immigration agents’ use of face masks. (Screenshot by Gabriel San Román)

Councilmember John Gyllenhammer supported the idea behind the resolution but had reservations about language outlining law enforcement protocol. Barrios responded by highlighting mask exceptions for SWAT teams and bomb squads.

She also signaled a willingness to amend the resolution, but her council colleagues did not take her up on the offer.

Mayor Dan Slater feared the resolution in any form would mislead the public into thinking Orange had any kind of authority over federal agencies.

“Regardless of we feel about this issue, I honestly don’t think the federal government is going to listen to what the Orange City Council has to say,” he said. “Santa Ana and L.A. are finding out the hard way that their efforts in this regard are being completely dismissed. In fact, they have been made targets. This issue belongs squarely at the feet of Congress and the courts.”

Dumitru moved to table the resolution. Councilmembers Denis Bilodeau, Kathy Tavoularis and Slater voted alongside him in doing so.

After the vote, Barrios vented her frustration, especially after a prior effort to put a “Know Your Rights” page on the city’s website did not win support.

Two days after the council meeting, masked federal immigration agents appeared in Orange near North Highland Street. Residents sent Barrios photos and videos in alerting her to their presence, which amplified her frustrations.

“This was a Latino neighborhood filled with dense, low-income apartments,” Barrios told TimesOC. “It underscores exactly what we were talking about at our council meeting.”