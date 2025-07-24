Stone Groove Stillhouse owners brew up new chapter with whiskey, via sonic waves

When one is selecting a whiskey from the top shelf, there are a few factors to consider. How long was the spirit aged? What region does it come from?

One question a drinker seldom asks is what kind of sonic frequencies was the whiskey exposed to?

According to Jeff and Christa Duggan, sonic energy can influence the flavor of whiskey and the couple are using music to manipulate the taste of spirits they are distilling at Stone Groove Stillhouse in Anaheim, the first “audio stillhouse.”

Advertisement

“Stone Groove showcases our passion for music, spirits, cocktails and food in a first-of-its-kind distillery pub and restaurant,” Jeff Duggan said.

A reel-to-reel music recorder with Stone Groove Stillhouse Blues and Country bottles at the distillery pub in Anaheim. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

From beans to beats

The Duggans have a made a career of mastering the exacting field of food science to create the perfect beverage. The couple founded Portola Coffee Roasters in 2011, an Orange County coffee concept that changed the way locals think about and consume coffee. Then, in 2012, they opened coffee tasting bar Therom at SoCo & The Mix in Costa Mesa, where they welcomed coffee aficionados and anyone open to understanding coffee with the detail others might dedicate to fine wine and spirits.

Stone Groove Stillhouse is a continuation of that same enthusiasm about the science of beverages, one they are excited to share with Orange County.

Open since July 14, Stone Groove is part of MAKE at the Anaheim Packing District, a historic part of Anaheim’s citrus era, built in 1917 as the Crawford marmalade factory. In its present-day form, MAKE was always intended to house beverage makers; more specifically a brewery, winery and distillery. Unsung Brewing Co. and Pali Wine Co. are neighbors to the new whiskey distillery, completing the trinity of libations.

“We were the last ones to come in, mainly because this was a very complex project to build out,” Jeff said. “We have a lot going on from a full, operational still to a cocktail bar to a full kitchen back there, so in terms of packing a lot of stuff into a small space, it was challenging.”

Copper distillery equipment can be seen through glass at the Stone Groove Stillhouse’s distillery pub in Anaheim. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

Remix!

Stone Groove takes it name from slang used in the 1970s to refer to a transcendent experience. The dark, moody lounge is decorated like a recording studio with design details evocative of speakers and soundboards and they use an analog reel-to-reel music recorder when distilling spirits. Copper distillery equipment is visible through glass, an intentional display.

“We are introducing a concept similar to what craft beer did way back in the day, and that is the public element of production,” Jeff explained. “It gives the customer something interesting to look at, but more importantly it introduces and invites them into the process.”

That process includes a patent-pending technique that uses sonic energy to shape the flavor of spirits.

“Music is a form of energy, so it has the power to move. When you go to a concert and hear live music, especially bass, you not only hear it but you feel it,” he said. “Music is very powerful, particularly when you get into the lower registers, but higher frequencies move the spirit as well, just in a different way.”

When spirits come out of the still, they are clear, whether its vodka, rum or whiskey. The colors and flavors we associate with certain spirits come from barrel aging.

A flight of the latest music inspired whiskey bourbons at the distillery pub Stone Groove Stillhouse in Anaheim. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

“What is happening is the distillate is extracting compounds from the wood and that is what makes it a whiskey. There are different ways that someone can affect extraction and this is what I studied in chemistry and also when I opened Portola,” Jeff said. “We really focused on the science of extraction.”

Whether you are brewing a coffee or tea there are ways to influence the extraction process to enhance flavor. Using temperature is one example (your hot brewed coffee vs. your cold brew coffee) is one process, while applying pressure (think espresso) is another. A third way to influence extraction is via agitation.

“If you are brewing coffee or brewing tea and you have an instrument and stir it around, it changes the profile of that beverage,” said Jeff. “We are taking music as a really fun, emotional, awesome way to affect extraction.”

Music is converted to energy through a proprietary system that is able to vibrate the barrel in a specific way that results in what the Duggans are calling “musically mastered” spirits. Through the process, Jeff discovered that different genres of music changed the character of each base spirit in unique ways.

“Depending on what type of song it is, you have a frequency range that is generally 20 hertz to 20,000 hertz, but, depending on the genres, the focus of frequencies could be very different,” Jeff said. “I always use the two extremes of hip hop versus classical as an example.”

Stone Groove Stillhouse’s own Blues and Country whiskey bourbons on display at the distillery pub in Anaheim. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

The musically mastered spirits are named for the type of music used to create them. The first release is the Country Bourbon Whiskey, followed by Blues Bourbon Whiskey, Classic Rock Rye Whiskey and Jazz Fusion Single Malt. Guests can order a flight to compare the complexities of each one, or pick up a bottle with a label inspired by album artwork. Ultra-Premium Vodka, Beethoven Moonlight Sonata Single Malt Whiskey, Hip Hop Rye Whiskey and Black Heart Gin are in the works, too.

Rather than use a particular song, a collection of music from a certain genre is used, which Christa Duggan said can still be pretty diverse.

“You can pick an era of any genre, whether it is hip-hop or country and what is sounded like in the ’80s is completely different from what it sounds like now,” Christa said.

The Beat Goes On

Although Stone Groove Stillhouse is a distillery first, hospitality is an extension of inviting the customer into the process. A cocktail program from bar director Matt Fitzgerald highlights the house made spirits while also using similar techniques to extract flavors from food items like snap peas to use in his small-batched cocktails. The drinks are designed to pair well with the menu executive chef Jessica Luevano has prepared in the Stone Groove kitchen.

Matt Fitzgerald stands next to unique distillery equipment at the Stone Groove Stillhouse in Anaheim. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

“Wine pairing with food is very much a thing that everybody knows works, but the amount of depth and flavor you can get with cocktails to match with food is like no other,” said Fitzgerald.

Eventually the Duggans plan to get into distribution so cocktail afficiandos can enjoy their spirits outside of Stone Groove Stillhouse. But for now this Anaheim distillery is the only place to try the “musically mastered” liquor.

“We love music and we want to surround people with it, visually, audibly and of course on the palate when they taste the spirit,” Jeff said.

Stone Groove Stillhouse is located at 500 S. Anaheim Blvd., Space A , in Anaheim. Hours are from 5 to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 5 to 11 p.m. on Sundays.