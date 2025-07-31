NAMM extends harmonious partnership with Anaheim to 2030

Students from the Sarah Grandpré Studio Singers perform during special celebration where Visit Anaheim honored 50 years of the NAMM Show in Anaheim, and their renewed commitment to the city, at the Anaheim Convention Center Grand Plaza on Tuesday.

A 50-year partnership between the National Assn. of Music Merchants and the city of Anaheim was celebrated Tuesday during a special gathering at the Anaheim Convention Center Grand Plaza, where it was announced the nonprofit will continue to hold its annual trade shows in the city until at least 2030.

Each year the NAMM trade show brings music, sound and entertainment technology professionals from more than 120 countries to Anaheim, stimulating the local economy. The announcement that its local run has been extended came as music to the ears of local business owners, community leaders and the student musicians who benefit from the association’s shows.

NAMM president John Mlynczak, left, and Visit Anaheim president Mike Waterman make comments during special celebration honoring 50 years of the NAMM Show in Anaheim. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Advertisement

“When NAMM comes to town, our city comes alive,” said Mayor Ashleigh Aitken. “NAMM fills our hotels, supports our restaurants and most importantly it fuels our small businesses,” she continued, echoing remarks made by Mike Waterman, president and chief executive of Visit Anaheim.

Founded in 1901, the association is dedicated to “promoting the pleasures and benefits of making music.” It produces a number of trade shows throughout the year and offers members access to resources and professional development.

“NAMM was founded by a group of piano dealers in New York who wanted to make sure the trade of the musical instrument at the time was strong,” said John Mlynczak, president of the organization. “Throughout history, through depressions, world wars, the pandemic and even more threatening things to our industry like the internet or the 800 number, all the things that changed commerce, NAMM continues to evolve.”

Support for local student musicians

In addition to the commerce the NAMM show brings to Anaheim, the organization also has a harmonious relationship with Anaheim Elementary School District’s music education programs through instrument donations and support for student musicians.

“We are not just a trade show,” Mlynczak said. “Music is about community and one of the things NAMM has learned over 125 years is you have to build community. It is not just the products that are launched here, it is the artists, the musicians, the influencers, the students and the educators.”

Students from the Anaheim School District choir perform at the Anaheim Convention Center Grand Plaza on Tuesday. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

In 2014, the Anaheim Elementary School District Board of Education made a commitment to provide music instruction for its students. By 2018, all 24 schools employed full-time general music teachers, thanks in part to NAMM.

Anaheim Elementary School District Supt. Jesus Chavarria speaks of the impact NAMM’s support has had on his district’s music education endeavors. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“One of our main core missions from our school board is that every student from pre-K through sixth grade has music education as part of their general education,” said Anaheim Elementary School District Supt. Jesus Chavarria, who was a guest speaker during Tuesday’s celebration. “NAMM’s partnership has helped us thrive.”

Anaheim Elementary School District Supt. Jesus Chavarria speaks of the impact NAMM’s support has had on his district’s music education endeavors. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Chavarria spoke about the multiple music education programs Anaheim Elementary School District now offers, including a showcase band, drumline and a Mariachi All-Stars group with plans for All-Star choir currently in the works.

For the last 10 years, Anaheim schools have also served as hosts for the NAMM Foundation’s Day of Service, which brings industry professionals into the classroom to give students the opportunity to hear from working musicians.

To demonstrate the impact NAMM has made by providing support of the district’s music initiatives, the Sarah Grandpré Studio Singers performed following the speakers’ remarks. Clad in white blazers, the group performed two numbers for the audience.

Mlynczak said NAMM is looking forward to five more years of making an impact on Anaheim, or “NAMMaheim,” as he jokingly referred to the city.

“The power of music is what makes our event so special and the power of community is what makes Anaheim so special,” he said.