Tokyo Central supermarket opens in Irvine

Ryoto Ito loads hot chicken and beef rice pockets during the grand opening of the Tokyo Central supermarket in Irvine. Established in 1965, it is one of the first international Japan-based retailers in the U.S. market.

On Monday afternoon at the newly opened Tokyo Central at Heritage Plaza shopping center in Irvine, grab and go sushi was wiped out by 2:30 p.m.

“Today was even busier than Saturday,” said an employee who was restocking the hot buffet bar.

Customers wait in line to be among the first to enter the new Tokyo Central supermarket during its grand opening in Irvine on July 26. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Advertisement

The Japanese specialty store celebrated its grand opening Saturday, July 26, marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a Taiko drum performance and free $10 gift cards to the first 100 customers. It was estimated that nearly 10,000 people visited over the opening weekend, flocking to the store for Japanese snacks, skincare items, specialty ingredients, household goods and prepared foods such as the highly coveted sushi.

Tokyo Central was established in 1965 and has the distinction of being among the first international Japan-based retailers in the U.S. market. In Orange County, Tokyo Central already had locations in Costa Mesa and Yorba Linda, with the Irvine store bringing the total number of U.S. locations to 14. Previously known as Marukai, the company was acquired by Pan Pacific Retail Management, the parent company of Don Quijote or Donki, in 2013.

Workers stock shelves of various fresh sushi during grand opening of the Tokyo Central supermarket in Irvine on July 26. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Since then, we have gradually been transitioning the Marukai brand to Tokyo Central as part of a strategic rebranding initiative,” Koichi Toyo, president at Marukai Corp. said through a translator. “This shift reflects our commitment to offering a comprehensive Japanese shopping experience under one unified brand.”

While the excitement surrounding the new location’s opening is apparent, the competition in Irvine is too. The city is already home to four major Asian supermarkets; 99 Ranch Market, Korean grocer H Mart, Japanese chain Mitsuwa Marketplace and Zion Market.

The opening of Tokyo Central also comes on the heels of the recent announcement that T&T Supermarket, Canada’s largest Asian grocery chain, will open its first U.S. location in Irvine. Toyo said the company chose Irvine for its third O.C. location based on the city’s substantial Asian population.

Koichi Toyo, president of Marukai Corp., makes comments during the grand opening of the new Tokyo Central supermarket in Irvine. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“There is a lot of diversity in Orange County, but according to the census, Irvine is one of the top five cities with the largest Asian population,” said Toyo. “There are a lot of younger generations who are now raising their families here and that is a big reason why we chose Irvine.”

The 2023 U.S. Census Bureau reported 44% of the population in the city of Irvine identifying as Asian. Although the city has many choices when it comes to specialty markets, Toyo said Tokyo Central’s focus on quality Japanese products sets the brand apart from the rest.

“Of course there are many Asian grocery stores, however we focus on Japanese groceries and we try to offer the most imported goods from Japan and we also provide a hot buffet, sushi and bentos,” Toyo said.

A youngster performs in the Taiko drum band during grand opening of the Tokyo Central supermarket in Irvine. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

In addition to the prepared food offerings, Tokyo Central in Irvine features a stand alone sushi restaurant next door. Waka Sakura, also owned by Pan Pacific International, specializes in Edomae-style sushi, served via conveyor belt. Not to be confused with revolving sushi, which carts the same sushi around the restaurant, the dishes at Waka Sakura are made fresh to order and served over expertly prepared sushi rice seasoned with red vinegar.

“It has a slightly brown color, so a lot of people confuse it for brown rice,” a server said on a recent visit. “It is going to be a hint sweeter than your typical white rice.”

A ‘scallop lovers’ plate at Waka Sakura sushi restaurant in Irvine. (Sarah Mosqueda)

The menu features quality fish and authentic wasabi and curated assortments like a “scallop lovers” plate, with scallop sashimi, seared scallop, spicy mayo scallop and teriyaki scallop. The “salmon party” with six different styles of salmon is also popular. Guests can supplement their sushi orders with hot dishes like miso soup with clams and steamed egg, studded with mushrooms and shrimp.

The adjacent restaurant adds another element to the experience at Tokyo Central and an alternative to hungry shoppers when grab-and-go sushi sells out. Overall, Toyo said the company hopes to continue increasing Tokyo Central’s offerings.

“Moving forward, we will continue to enhance the Tokyo Central brand, aiming to serve as a one-stop destination for Japanese culture, cuisine and lifestyle while actively contributing to the local community,” said Toyo.

Tokyo Central and Waka Sakura are located at 14120 Culver Drive in Irvine. Tokyo Central is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, while Waka Sakura is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.