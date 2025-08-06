Irvine reopens two former county libraries as city branches with a third to come

Irvine recently hosted grand reopening events for the Heritage Park and University Park libraries to mark what Mayor Larry Agran referred to as a “new chapter” in the burgeoning city library system.

The city is taking over the three county libraries in town and officials say they will be able to provide greater funding in hopes of improving services. An estimated $9 million a year in property taxes will fund the city system — roughly double what the county was able to provide in 2024.

Agran spoke Aug. 3 at the Heritage Park Library opening along with Vice Mayor James Mai and the city’s director of community and library services, Chris Slama. Agran and Slama later joined Irvine Councilmember Betty Martinez Franco at the University Park Library reopening.

The events welcomed residents to peruse the bookshelves for the first time since the two libraries were closed last May following a unanimous decision from the Irvine City Council to transition from a county-managed to a city-run library system.

Residents and elected officials gather at the grand opening of the Heritage Park Library in Irvine on Aug. 3. (Courtesy of the city of Irvine)

City officials said they separated the libraries from the county after fielding complaints of inadequate facilities, despite the city being a large financial contributor to the county system.

“Irvine residents have been underserved by the City’s three small library locations for many years,” according to a statement from the city. “Now that library management has been transferred from Orange County to the City of Irvine, the City has the opportunity to establish a world-class public library system.”

A statement from the county touted that system’s deep catalog and multiple locations:

“We remain dedicated to serving our patrons with a vast collection of over 1.7 million items, friendly staff, and welcoming spaces throughout the county. We encourage you to visit one of our many branches and be part of our library community.”

The third library, the Katie Wheeler branch on Old Myford Road, closed last month but is expected to reopen under the Irvine Public Library system in early 2026. The closures have allowed time for minor renovations and the implementation of the infrastructure necessary to run a city-controlled library network.

“The Irvine Public Library delivers on a promise to our community — a promise to invest in local library services and create spaces that reflect the diversity, vibrancy and aspirations of our residents, ensuring resources are distributed equitably and support learners at every stage of life,” Agran said.

The new city-run system will serve Irvine’s 319,000 residents, as well as members of the surrounding communities, who can secure an Irvine Public Library card with a valid government-issued photo ID and proof of California residence.

Of the three Irvine libraries, University Park and Katie Wheeler are in county-owned buildings, which must be returned to the county by 2030. Irvine is working to find replacement locations, along with new sites for additional branches.

“Irvine deserves a library system that reflects our community’s investment, growth and shared commitment to learning, literacy and lifelong discovery,” said Agran. “That’s exactly what we’re building together.”

As the city looks toward the future of library services, residents are invited to participate in the planning processes by providing feedback at in-person meetings, with the next one scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Deerfield Community Center.