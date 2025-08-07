Up in smoke? La Habra considers moratorium on new smoke shops in the city

The La Habra City Council directed city staff to bring back a moratorium on new smoke shops for their consideration next month.

La Habra is poised to toughen up regulations on smoke shops operating in the city while temporarily banning new ones from opening.

A moratorium on smoke shops could come as early as next month.

Concerned with their rapid proliferation, the La Habra City Council on Monday discussed passing a smoke shop moratorium and ways La Habra could follow in the policy footsteps of other cities that have addressed the same issue.

Councilmembers Jim Gomez and Jose Medrano first requested the discussion in April.

There are currently 68 businesses licensed to sell tobacco in La Habra, including two doughnut shops. The city considers 20 businesses to be bonafide smoke shops, where tobacco is the principal product, according to a presentation given to the Council by Susan Kim, director of community and economic development.

“That seems to be an excessive amount of smoke shops,” said Councilmember Del Lampkin.

Following the presentation, he asked if any data existed to suggest that such businesses are attracting any criminal activities or “contributing to the delinquency of minors” in school.

Kim didn’t have that information on hand, but pointed to an environmental justice amendment in La Habra’s general plan and claimed that an increased density of smoke shops typically leads to more children becoming addicted to tobacco.

“We have a higher number of smoke shops per person than is average in the county,” Kim said.

La Habra resident Norma Perez echoed how prevalent smoke shops have become in the city and thanked the council for considering action to rein them in, especially because it could help protect the health of youth.

“I’ve walked through La Habra’s [streets] for almost 10 years,” Perez said during public comment. “We had very few smoke shops. Now, I walk through La Habra and there’s one every two blocks.”

Seventy-percent of La Habra’s smoke shops have opened in the past five years alone.

La Habra looked at what other cities in Orange County and elsewhere have done in considering ways to curb and regulate such businesses.

Gardena took the toughest track by adopting a temporary moratorium on new smoke shops, then making it permanent through a law passed last year. Stanton used a temporary ban, but followed with stricter regulations and compliance checks on such businesses twice a year.

Fullerton is currently drafting a law to require a tobacco sales permit for all retailers and conditional use permits for smoke shops.

“Tonight’s action is to direct staff to develop rules regarding how to handle either licensing smoke shops or creating ordinances regulating [them],” said Councilmember Medrano. “A temporary moratorium allows us to be able to do that without a whole host of new stores rushing to getting established in town — and then trying to get underneath the wire before we get rules set in place.”

A temporary moratorium typically lasts for 45 days but can be extended. Implementing one would require a supermajority vote of the La Habra City Council, a five-member body.

Kim suggested that city staff could bring a temporary ban to the council for its consideration as soon as the panel’s regular meeting set for Sept. 15.

Council members voted unanimously to have city staff do just that while also drafting updated regulations to existing smoke shops in the future.

“Hopefully, this will make a difference,” Medrano said.