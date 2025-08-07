After 28 years, O.C. man self-deports to Tijuana in search of a better life

Frustrated by a lack of a pathway to citizenship or out of poverty, Arturo left O.C. for Tijuana in March.

For Arturo, the decision to self-deport to Mexico came crashing one morning.

He headed to work at a construction site when a drunk driver rear-ended his truck in December, shortly after Christmas. Living out of a motel, the accident left him feeling frustrated about his lot in life as an undocumented Mexican immigrant trying to make ends meet in Orange County.

Arturo, 28, who asked TimesOC not to use his last name out of concern for mixed-status family members, considered leaving the United States not long after Donald Trump won the presidential election in November and promised to bring about the “largest deportation” program in U.S. history.

In March, he self-deported from Anaheim to Tijuana alongside his wife and child, both of whom are U.S. citizens, to avoid any chance of family separation amid Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Turning the Mexican migration narrative of past generations on its head, Arturo also hoped the very same country he left behind 28 years ago could offer something his life in O.C. did not: an escape from poverty.

“The American Dream is dead,” Arturo told TimesOC over Zoom from Tijuana. “I’m in Mexico now and I’m excited to see if I can build my dreams here.”

Before self-deporting, the U.S. was the only country he knew. His family took him across the border from Puebla, Mexico to Santa Ana without authorization as a newborn.

Concerned about street gangs, the family moved to Garden Grove, where Arturo spent much of his formative years until a dispute with his mother put him out on the streets at 13, he said.

He spent time in juvenile detention — including for a pair of assault with a deadly weapon misdemeanors — that made approval for a legal work permit under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy difficult to obtain.

An immigration attorney advised him that a U visa was an option, if Arturo pressed charges against his mother for child abandonment, but that was something he was unwilling to do.

Without any adjustment to his status, Arturo bounced around working odd jobs under the table or with fake Social Security numbers, paying into a system he didn’t stand to benefit from in the future.

Housing remained a struggle for the past three or so years with him and his wife alternately living out of a car, motels, rented rooms and a studio apartment. They last rented a room in Anaheim off Beach Boulevard near Stanton.

“My room, in particular, was just a gateway for mice,” Arturo said.

Like other Californians struggling with the cost of living, the couple contemplated moving out of state before crossing the border. Arizona looked like an affordable option, but California’s status as a “sanctuary” state for undocumented immigrants kept them from leaving.

That sense of security eroded with news about the infamous Terrorism Confinement Center, commonly called CECOT, in El Salvador, where migrants removed by the U.S. government were being detained without due process.

Fearing what could come next, the family headed south to the San Ysidro crossing with $2,000 in tow to start life over in Tijuana.

“I had a free week before I left,” Arturo said. “I grew up by Little Saigon. I love my pho. I went to Pho 79 in Garden Grove. There’s a pho restaurant down the street in Tijuana, but I’m scared to try it.”

He couldn’t get his truck across the border and left it in a paid parking lot for a relative to retrieve. The family crossed over by foot. Arturo and his family carried a backpack, duffle bag and a diaper bag while storing everything else they owned in a stateside storage unit.

“You know you can’t come back,” a Mexican border official warned.

Arturo acknowledged the warning, crossed into Mexico and checked into a hotel.

The border crossing from San Ysidro to Tijuana. Arturo self-deported with his family to Tijuana on foot in March. (File Photo)

Self-deportation is not a new concept, but it is something undocumented immigrants are grappling with more during the Trump administration.

In 2008, U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement piloted “Operation Scheduled Departure” and ran ads in Spanish encouraging undocumented immigrants without criminal records who had otherwise ignored deportation orders to report to an ICE field office for voluntary removal.

Santa Ana was one of five cities targeted under the pilot program. But only two immigrants living in the city self-deported before the pilot ended weeks later.

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney made self-deportation a plank of his immigration policies but faced ridicule for the stance during his failed 2012 campaign.

President Trump’s visible immigration raids, coupled with pulling back on protected areas like churches and schools as possible avenues of enforcement, has ratcheted up the pressure for immigrants to self-deport like never before.

On May 5, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security launched a self-deportation incentive that offers $1,000 in travel assistance.

More recently, the Trump administration has urged DACA recipients to self-deport despite the deferral on deportation the program offers.

Leo Chavez, a UC Irvine professor emeritus of anthropology and author of “The Latino Threat: How Alarmist Rhetoric Misrepresents Immigrants, Citizens, and the Nation,” researched the impact of xenophobic messaging and statistically found elevated stress levels in immigrants.

“The policies and rhetoric are so severe now that some people are saying they’ve had enough,” he said of the current self-deportation trend. “Some people would like to escape the onslaught of this rhetoric on their lives. There is a certain amount of liberation from not being blamed for everything.”

Chavez also noted that young Mexicans considering self-deportation would encounter a different country than the one their parents left behind.

“Young people are able to find jobs,” he said. “The Mexican economy is doing relatively well. That migrant push out of Mexico to the U.S. has gone down in the last two or three decades.”

But this costs the community — in the form of family separation — and has many undocumented immigrants in the U.S. still taking a hunkered down approach, Chavez added.

Arturo has described the experience of being Mexican in Mexico as a “peace” he has not felt before.

The appearance of masked and armed federal immigration agents arresting undocumented immigrants this summer throughout Southern California sent a chill through local immigrant economies with some workers either staying home in fear or risking arrest while laboring at car washes or selling food on the street.

Arturo felt like he “dodged a bullet” by self-deporting as he watched the news unfold from the safety of the 3-bedroom apartment he now rents in Tijuana. He does admit to feeling a bit of survivor’s guilt.

But Arturo has been more preoccupied with getting established in Tijuana.

For the first few months, his life somewhat resembled the one he left behind. He was able to get a tax identification number but needed to wait for three months before the Mexican government issued him a voter identification card, which allows him to vote in elections and is a valid form of identification accepted by employers.

Arturo used his passport in the meantime to secure odd jobs, from security to landscaping. But as a self-described “no sabo” kid, his lack of proficiency in Spanish cost him one job.

Nearly six months into self-deportation, Arturo, as of late July, was working at a call center. He pays the equivalent of $500 a month for his family’s Tijuana apartment. At his wife’s insistence, he chronicles his self-deportation journey on social media, from a tour of his apartment to answering a slew of questions from a growing base of intrigued followers.

Arturo doesn’t claim to romanticize self-deportation and notes that everyone’s situation is different. He didn’t have family in Mexico depending on remittances like other immigrant workers in the U.S. The decision to leave came down to his own family and their future.

“I’ve shown that you can come here to make a life,” Arturo said. “If it’s a viable option for others, I would tell them to come to Mexico, too.”