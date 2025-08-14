Orange looks to become more business-friendly after bankruptcy forecast report

The Orange City Council is taking action following a recent report from a consultant that warned of bankruptcy within three years.

City-hired consultants projected a steep $46.5-million budget deficit by 2031 if the City Council does not take urgent measures to reverse course, such as promoting a 1% sales tax hike and finding ways to attract new businesses to the area.

Mayor Dan Slater described the report as “dire” during the Aug. 12 council meeting and pledged “bold” action in making Orange more business-friendly.

“It’s time we finally put a stake through the heart of the Orange Way [of local governance],” he said. “This is clearly not working. I’m going to officially propose… that we roll out the new Orange.”

A city with small-town charm, Chapman University and Old Towne Orange, a historic district that is the largest National Register of Historic Places district in the state, Orange may not appear to be edging over a fiscal cliff.

But an effort to generate $19 million in sales tax revenue annually through a half-percent hike failed at the ballot box last year. Orange responded by making general fund cuts of nearly $18 million, but will still be saddled with about a $2-million budget deficit this fiscal year.

The bankruptcy forecast by Grant Thornton Advisors, a consulting firm hired by the city, urged further “radical” action.

Delivered on July 22, the report framed Orange’s financial woes as principally a revenue problem. Consultants recommended a 1% sales tax hike as a short-term solution, but also suggested the council find ways to firm up a long-term tax base through bringing in new investment.

Councilmember Jon Dumitru floated the idea of Orange allowing a limited number of cannabis dispensaries to operate in the city’s industrial zone.

“There’s sales tax revenue that we’re giving away to Santa Ana, because people just go there to buy their marijuana,” Dumitru said. “We can get sales tax revenue and fees for licensing through both of those.”

He also suggested that a three-member council liaison committee work with Chapman University as consultants outlined a sense of “apathy” toward the institution that could otherwise be a powerful asset to the city.

Other members of the council questioned the accuracy of the bankruptcy forecast amid city staff grumblings and urged a measure of caution.

“I don’t want to be deciding major things if we have bad information, if what was in that report is at all contested by our staff,” said Councilmember Arianna Barrios. “I just want to make sure that we’re working off legitimate numbers. There are a lot of cuts that need to be made and I don’t want them to be so severe that we kill the patient.”

No formal staff analysis of the report, if one exists, is publicly available.

Members of the Orange City Council are considering a new law to reduce the scope of a committee to free up development. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Councilmember John Gyllenhammer claimed that the report’s bankruptcy projection did not consider new revenue streams to come, like parking revenue from Old Towne Orange this fall, and may have projected staff hires from vacancies that will remain unfilled.

Orange’s fiscal future has generally been cast as grim outside of the report, whether during the run-up to the failed ballot initiative or in recent budget discussions.

While the council brainstormed ideas amid some questions surrounding the report’s accuracy, the emphasis remained more on creating a business-friendly climate.

Slater wanted to direct city staff to bring back a law that dials down the purview of the city’s Design Review Committee to matters of historical preservation.

Bob Hawkey, a Grant Thornton consultant, previously relayed to the council that the business community outside of Orange referred to the committee, which was formed to uphold Orange’s aesthetics, as a “blockade” and a “brick wall.”

Community Development Director Russell Bunim outlined possible key reforms to the committee, including reducing its role to properties that are within Orange’s historic district, listed in the city’s historic inventory or are at least 50 years old and considered historic by city staff.

Bunim suggested that authority over demolitions be assigned to city staff instead of by way of the committee’s approval.

An updated law could come back to council within a few months.

“We’ve fully supported these goals,” said Maryanne Skorpanich, committee chair. “We have more to gain by having a more focused commission.”

But Skorpanich suggested the city pursue a moratorium over the committee’s role on non-historic projects. The alternative found favor with Barrios.

“If we do an ordinance, [it’s] much harder to unwind than a moratorium, which would absolutely have a hard sunset,” she said.

Slater doubled down on drafting a new law to revise the committee’s work.

“This is a time, colleagues, where we’ve got to be bold,” he said.

The council voted 5-2 to have the draft ordinance prepared for a future council discussion, with Barrios and Councilmember Ana Gutierrez voting against it.