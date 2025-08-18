Cơm tấm: The dish of broken rice that anchors a Vietnamese BBQ feast

If you’ve heard of cơm tấm, a.k.a. Vietnamese broken rice, but haven’t tried any of the dozens of Little Saigon eateries that specialize in it, what are you waiting for? Does the term “broken rice” confuse you? Are you wondering how an entire restaurant can be built around a starch?

What if I told you that cơm tấm joints are Vietnamese barbecue specialists in disguise? I know — it sounds backwards. It’s as if a Texas barbecue joint advertised itself as a mac-n-cheese place.

But here, the rice isn’t a side dish. It’s the foundation. It anchors the char-kissed slabs of lemongrass marinated pork chops called sườn nướng sả. It resets your palate between tender petals of sweet and smoky beef. It’s the stage on which the juicy grilled chicken sings. And that’s just three out of a dozen possible proteins. At most cơm tấm spots, you can mix and match as many meats as you want to build the broken rice platter of your dreams.

By the way, broken rice is more than rice; it’s special. These are grains that have shattered into smaller pieces during the threshing process. In the old days, they were regarded as subpar and sold for cheap. But as it turns out, cơm tấm was the good stuff. When these smaller grains were cooked, they took on a satisfying chew, with a consistency reminiscent of couscous.

This texture makes cơm tấm a treasured and coveted product. In Little Saigon, if you see a restaurant that starts with the words “Cơm Tấm,” it’s a promise that the rice will be the best it can be. But just as a Texas barbecue joint is judged by its brisket, not its mac-n-cheese, a cơm tấm specialist lives or dies by its meats. Everything else — like the sweetened fish sauce, the tangy pickles, and the bowl of broth to sip between bites — are all required accoutrements, but ultimately secondary.

And when hot summer weather makes steaming bowls of phở unappealing, cơm tấm is what you want to eat in Little Saigon. Start with this list, which highlights the newest crop of cơm tấm purveyors: a next-gen joint with a tablet ordering system; the first (and so far only) Little Saigon restaurant to offer all-you-can-eat cơm tấm; and a food truck with plastic stools and tables for an outdoor street-eating experience straight out of Anthony Bourdain’s adventures.

The next-gen cơm tấm restaurant

HOT°Cơm Tấm

14071 Goldenwest St., Westminster

(657) 227-7576

Instagram: @hotcomtam

A $15.49 four-item plate at HOT°Cơm Tấm plus an extra side of rice at $2.99 can easily be shared by two people. (Edwin Goei)

At Little Saigon’s older cơm tấm hole-in-the-walls, you’d be lucky to see a credit card machine. HOT°Cơm Tấm is not one of those. Opened in 2023 by the owners of Fountain Valley’s HOT°C POT in a building that used to be a 1970s-era Pizza Hut, the restaurant is all wired up with its own IT infrastructure. Every table — next to the jars of chili paste, pickled garlic and jalapeños — has a tablet that serves as the restaurant’s menu, ordering kiosk and payment terminal all in one.

And no, you don’t need to be a Gen-Z tech bro to know how to use it. If you can doomscroll on your iPhone, you can handle HOT°Cơm Tấm’s app. It does everything. Need water? Tea? More broth? Tap the screen and your request flies into the ether. You’ll know it went through when you hear a chime go off at the front where the server is sitting.

Every table at HOT°Cơm Tấm has a tablet that serves as the restaurant’s menu, ordering kiosk and payment terminal all in one. (Edwin Goei)

Luddites should not be deterred. You can still flag down the server and order the old-fashioned way. But once you realize the water, tea and broth (which sadly tastes like peppered dishwater) are free and refillable with a single finger swipe, you’ll never go back.

More than a communication tool, the tablet also makes customizing your cơm tấm plate easy — and kind of fun. Dining with a companion? Here’s a pro tip: order one four-item plate for $15.49 instead of two two-item plates, then add an extra side of rice for $2.99. You’ll save about $7.

HOT°Cơm Tấm, located in a building that once housed a Pizza Hut, is all wired up with its own IT infrastructure. (Edwin Goie)

One of those proteins should be the tàu hũ ky — fluffy shrimp mousse wrapped in shatteringly crisp fried tofu skin that explodes into shards when you cut into it. HOT°Cơm Tấm’s version should be the benchmark by which all others are measured.

If you’re craving cơm tấm past early bird hours, the restaurant stays open until 11 p.m. And with its slick decor and sturdy solid wood tables that are a step above the usual, it’s fancy enough to bring a date. Yet, despite the tech and polish, the prices here remain very reasonable — especially if you use the money-saving hack mentioned earlier. And thanks to the app, you can do it discreetly. No one has to know you’re a cheapskate.

The all-you-can-eat social media sensation

Cơm Tấm Dao Viên

8461 Westminster Blvd., Westminster

(714) 898-2878

Instagram: @comtamdaovien

Even by Las Vegas buffet standards, the $19.99 AYCE deal is a steal at Cơm Tấm Dao Viên in Westminster. (Edwin Goei)

Around March of this year, Cơm Tấm Dao Viên’s newly-hired marketer had an audacious idea: offer an all-you-can-eat option for $20. And that’s how the 10-year-old Little Saigon mom-and-pop — which was started by a former lawyer from Toronto — suddenly went viral. We may never know if the content creators who broadcast the deal across social media were paid to show up or came on their own. But the subsequent buzz, both online and through word-of-mouth, was irresistible — this was the first, and so far only, all-you-can-eat cơm tấm spot in Little Saigon. And the price? It was almost too good to be true.

An extra plate of sunny-side-up eggs and grilled pork chops at Cơm Tấm Dao Viên. (Edwin Goei)

Even by Vegas buffet standards, the $19.99 AYCE deal is a steal. The order sheet lists eight protein choices, including grilled pork chops, marinated barbecued beef, nem nướng sausage and — most unfathomable of all in this economy — unlimited sunny-side-up eggs. For an extra $6, the list expands to include five “premium” options. It’s unclear whether the restaurant has a breaking point if someone insists upon multiple rounds of Vietnamese egg rolls and jumbo shrimp, but there is already a cap of two orders for the grilled beef short ribs.

But let’s be honest: how much can you really eat? Unless your name is Joey Chestnut or Takeru Kobayashi, probably not enough to make it worth the $20 price tag. Here’s why: the regular four-item plate — with grilled pork, pork skin, steamed egg and fried egg — is already a bargain at $15.50, a massive meal two people could easily share. Even if you choose the priciest à la carte options, the bill tops out at $18. And unlike Korean barbecue, these proteins demand rice to balance them. Vietnamese barbecue is thick-cut, sweetly marinated and deeply rich. The rice, plus sips of the garlic-and-scallion-festooned broth — flavorful enough to anchor a noodle soup — aren’t just filler, they’re essential to the experience.

Cơm Tấm Dao Viên’s garlic-and-scallion-festooned broth is flavorful enough to anchor a noodle soup. (Edwin Goei)

So don’t hork this meal down like you’re at a hot dog eating contest. Skip the AYCE and order like the regulars do. You’ll still save money, but you’ll start to notice the small details that have made Cơm Tấm Dao Viên a beloved community staple. Take pleasure in the steamed egg, which is flecked with bits of imitation crab. Savor the generous dusting of toasted rice powder that gives the shredded pork skin its signature nuttiness.

The care in which everything is made is the real reason to come. So relish it, take the time to appreciate the quality and yes, enjoy it in moderation.

The cơm tấm truck perfect for outdoor eating

Xe Cơm Tấm VH

8990 Westminster Blvd., Westminster

(657) 678-7979

Instagram: @vhcatering_

A $15 special sold from the Xe Cơm Tấm VH food truck includes a huge pork chop, steamed egg meatloaf, a baggie of shredded pork skin, a fried egg and a barbecued pork rib with sweet, smoky meat (Edwin Goei)

Sit in traffic past sunset with your windows down at the corner of Magnolia Street and Westminster Boulevard, and you’ll smell it instantly: someone’s barbecuing outside. When the cars ahead of you inch forward, the source of the intoxicating aroma comes into view — there’s a man in an apron tending a massive grill in the My Thuận Market parking lot, its sweet, white smoke snaking up into the heavens.

Already drooling, you pull in and park. The man piles the finished meat, still rippling hot, into a vat before disappearing into a squat yellow food truck with “Cơm Tấm” printed in big black letters on the side. This is Xe Cơm Tấm VH, better known as the Cơm Tấm truck, which opened early last year and remains the only one of its kind in Orange County.

The Cơm Tấm truck opened early last year in the My Thuận Market parking lot and remains the only one of its kind in Orange County. The aroma of smoke coming off the grill entices customers. (Edwin Goei)

At the line that’s already formed, you’re last. You notice a few customers ahead are actually DoorDash drivers picking up orders. Soon it’s your turn. Do they take credit cards? Yes! You order the #1, listed in Vietnamese as “Cơm Tấm Đặc Biệt,” translated simply as the “Special Plate.”

Minutes later, your order is ready. And what’s this? A free drink? It comes with all the rice plates? Well, alright! You take a drag from the straw — it’s nước mát, a subtly sweet iced tea perfumed with Pandan leaves. It’s invigorating.

Across from the truck, on the elevated service entrance of the nearest office building, they’ve set up a makeshift dining area with colorful plastic stools and tables. You learn later they only do this after 6 p.m., when the offices close.

You sit on one of the stools, open the clamshell container, and take in the feast you scored for just $15: a pork chop slab the size of your face, a chunk of steamed egg meatloaf, a baggie of shredded pork skin, a charred piece of grilled pork, a fried egg and, best of all, a single barbecued pork rib with sweet, smoky meat that falls off the bone with just a tug.

Beneath the mountain of protein hides rice, cải chua (Chinese sauerkraut) and đồ chua (pickled carrots and daikon). There’s even a side container of soup studded with soft, boiled carrots. It’s a lot of food.

A makeshift dining area with plastic stools and tables is set up for customers of the the Xe Cơm Tấm VH food truck after 6 p.m. on the service entrance to the nearest office building. (Edwin Goei)

You devour it all, dousing everything in the ambroisal dipping sauce and basking yourself in the warm summer night. And that’s when it hits you: the delivery customers are doing it all wrong. Not only are they paying the additional upcharges, delivery fees and tips — they’re missing the joy of eating it here on the street, squatting on these plastic stools, smelling the barbecue smoke and having what the late Bourdain might have called an “epiphany.”